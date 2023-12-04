I’m A Celebrity star Nella Rose ‘upset’ and ‘disheartened’ over being up for elimination, expert claims

I’m A Celebrity star Nella Rose wasn’t best pleased to be up for elimination last night (Sunday, December 3), a body language expert has claimed.

Nella narrowly missed out on being eliminated, as the public opted to send Frankie Dettori home instead.

Nella survived last night (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity: Nella ‘upset’ by being in bottom two

Speaking exclusively to ED! on behalf of Betfair Roulette, Darren Stanton revealed what Nella was feeling whilst in the bottom two last night.

“I think Nella was definitely disappointed after going up against Frankie,” he told us.

“I don’t think she’ll make it to the final. She looked disheartened at the fact she was potentially leaving. With Nella, she’s very obvious in her expressions and doesn’t hide her emotions very well. She was flashing obvious upset and disappointment,” he then continued.

Meanwhile, Darren revealed that Frankie was “relieved” to be leaving the jungle.

“I think Frankie was genuinely relieved when he was voted to leave. He wanted to go and didn’t show any signs of sadness when his name was called. There were no signs of disappointment,” he told us.

Nella could be the next to leave (Credit: ITV)

Nella favourite to be eliminated next from I’m A Celebrity

Meanwhile, the bookmakers have revealed that Nella is the favourite to be eliminated from I’m A Celebrity next.

BonusCodeBets currently have Nella at 6/4 to be eliminated next, making her the favourite to be the next to go.

“After Frankie Dettori became the first I’m a Celeb contestant to be voted off the show, Nella Rose, who has threatened to walk already, is the 6/4 favourite to follow the horse racing legend out of the door,” a BonusCodeBets spokesperson told us.

Meanwhile, Bettingsites.co.uk currently have Nella at 4/9 to be eliminated next.

“Nella Rose has certainly left her mark on the show, but after being in the bottom two in Sunday’s episode, she is the firm 4/9 favourite to be the second celebrity to depart camp,” they told us.

Nigel wasn’t happy (Credit: ITV)

Nigel Farage fumes over ‘fix’

In other I’m A Celebrity news, Nigel Farage wasn’t too happy to see Frankie Dettori leave the jungle last night.

“This is a fix Frankie,” Nigel remarked as he and Frankie said their goodbyes.

“Good!” Frankie replied. “You were first in, and last out,” Nigel then said.

Viewers seemed to agree. “What the actual hell… Yes Nigel is right, it’s a fix! Wrong person left! #ImACeleb,” one viewer fumed.

“Loved how Nigel called how what it was straight away. ‘It is a fix Frankie, last in and first out” #ImACeleb #getnellaout,” another said.

“Did I really just hear Nigel call a public vote a fix?!” a third wrote.

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Monday, December 4) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

