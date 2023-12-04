I’m A Celebrity fans call for change to voting system as Nigel Farage and Nella Rose saved

In the latest I’m A Celebrity news, fans who weren’t happy with the first elimination of the 2023 series want the way viewers vote altered.

Frankie Dettori became the first campmate to depart the jungle following a poll of viewers this year.

Were Nella Rose haters parroting Nigel Farage’s words? (Credit: ITV)

Nigel Farage ’emboldens Nella Rose detractors’

However, detractors of Nella Rose – who faced off against Frankie – reacted with fragility on social media after their target wasn’t ousted. Some even went as far as to declare the result a “fix”.

ITV reality series truthers were also emboldened by former MEP Nigel Farage, who told the exiting jockey: “This is a fix, Frankie.”

However, no evidence was provided by those parroting the ex-Brexit poster boy’s words as they sulked on social media about not liking what they saw on TV.

Furthermore, the disgruntled viewers who didn’t get the result they wanted on Sunday (December 4) have now suggested IAC voting should be altered in order for it reflect their views.

Frankie Dettori kisses Nella Rose as he leaves the jungle (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity news

As previously explained, I’m A Celebrity follows the ‘vote to save’ format. This means supporters of contestants can back their favourites to stay. It also prevents cast members of the reality series from becoming the target of hate campaigns.

Nonetheless, the result still caught many viewers out.

“Was not expecting that. That’s the difference between a vote to save and a vote to evict #ImACeleb,” one Twitter user reacted.

That’s the difference between a vote to save and a vote to evict.

“Probably a victim of voting to save rather than evict,” harrumphed someone else.

Additionally, another wrote: “People claiming it’s a fix are likely the same ones who voted to evict Nella or Nigel, forgetting that they’re voting to KEEP them IN #ImACeleb.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by I’m a Celebrity… (@imacelebrity)

‘What did he contribute?’

Meanwhile, one OTT commenter went as far to allege the system is “corrupt”.

“It should be a vote to evict, we all know it. But that doesn’t allow them to fix it #ImACeleb,” they posted.

However, others saw why Frankie was eliminated as one reasoned: “People surprised by this? What did he contribute? It’s vote to save – he’s not a great save #ImACeleb.”

ED! has approached a representative for I’m A Celebrity for comment.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity star Nigel Farage calls it a ‘fix’ as Frankie Dettori is voted out

I’m A Celebrity 2023 continues on ITV tonight, Monday December 4, at 9pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.