Fans of I’m A Celebrity have started to turn on Fred Sirieix after he became more than a little bit forceful in camp tonight.

In Tuesday’s outing of the jungle show (December 5) the campmates had to decide amongst themselves who was doing the trial.

Marvin Humes really wanted to do it, so everyone agreed he should. But it was a two person trial.

As everyone else made their case as to why they should go, Fred insisted he was going to do it. Even though he’d done last night’s trial too.

He insisted he had “read between the lines” and could tell no one else really wanted to do it.

Fred insists he’ll do the trial

Fred said: “I’ll go with Marvin, just because why not. I’m ready to go.”

Sam said: “I’m happy to go as well. Happy to do it and you know, want to bring some stars back for the team. I think Marv should definitely be going because you haven’t done one yet and I know you are superman. And Fred, if you want to do it…”

Fred said: “Don’t worry, I’m going. You can carry on playing with your toys, we’ll do the men’s stuff. I’m going with Marvin, I’ve already decided.”

Sam in the Bush Telegraph said: “I hope he doesn’t think that I just want to stay in camp. I really, really want to help. But I also don’t want to argue about it. I don’t have a backbone. I’m not going to sit there and say, ‘No I want to do it.'”

Fred told Sam: “You go tomorrow! I think the decision has been made. I think you’re all happy.”

Despite Josie then insisted they all had to vote, and Tony telling him to “chill”, Fred insisted again he was the one doing it.

In the Bush Telegraph Fred said: “It was quite clear to me they didn’t want to partake in this trial. In fact Sam is more interested to play with his toys in the camp today.”

I’m A Celebrity fans turn on Fred

Fans have done a complete U-Turn on Fred and have hit out at him.

“Is… Fred…. Becoming…. The…. Villain ????” suggested one, with others also calling him a “villain”.

Another added: “Nah Fred can [Bleep] off. I actually NEED him to go tonight it’s making me not want to watch anymore I think Fred should go tonight, he’s been annoying with the whole cooking situation.”

“PLEASE for the love of god get Fred out of that camp, surely I’m not the only one who is infuriated at how patronising he is and ignorant to anything his camp mates say?? He can’t read a room at allll,” declared one more.

Someone else said: “So bored of Fred Sirieix, he’s an obnoxious nasty man who thinks his way is the only way, treats Sam like a child, treats Josie like an idiot. Get him out!”

Others felt recently evicted Nella deserves an apology…

“I was wrong about Nella, she was right about Fred,” said one.

Another wrote: “Nella told y’all about Fred but did you listen…. Well, now you see what she probably saw.”

“Suddenly Nella’s comments about Fred don’t look too harsh, the guy is a weirdo,” said someone else.

A further commenter added: “As much as I wasn’t a fan of her: NELLA WAS CORRECT ABOUT FRED ALL ALONG.”

“Everyone needs to apologise to Nella right now because she was right about Fred all along; you’re all just seeing his behaviour seeping out, especially tonight.”

