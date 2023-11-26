I’m A Celebrity: Danielle and Nick need more screen time beg fans

I’m A Celebrity fans are desperate to see more of Danielle Harold and Nick Pickard, especially after Nick did a Deals on Wheels challenge tonight.

They have said they’re sick of seeing the same people get so much screen time – mainly Nella Rose and Sam Thompson.

Nick impressed during the challenge tonight (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Nick Pickard does the Deals on Wheels challenge

Along with Frankie Dettori tried to win a treat for camp tonight. They arrived at a milk float-themed Deals on Wheels challenge, where they were told by Kiosk Kev they had to fill 25 bottles of milk using a milk float.

Frankie said: “It looks too easy – we’re going to get a surprise somewhere along the line.”

And he was right, they soon discovered milk would pour all over them when they drove the float – and they had to do a lot of very tight three-point turns!

Nick laughed: “I don’t think we’re ever going to make the milk run, I think we’d probably get sacked on the first day.”

Once they completed it, Frankie rode off with the dingo dollars on Nick’s back. However, the campmates failed to get the question right and the boys returned to camp with nothing.

Meanwhile, Danielle once again didn’t get much screentime as all she was seen doing was comforting Nella.

When the results of tonight’s viewer vote were announced, there was hope for Danielle and Nick as usual suspects Nella, Nigel and Tony were all ruled out on medical grounds.

However, it was Josie Gibson and Grace Dent who were voted to do the trial instead.

Danielle’s only really been seen supporting others rather than starring in her own right (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Fans beg for more Nick and Danielle on I’m A Celebrity

Those watching at home are desperate for the show to give us more of Danielle and Nick.

“Voted Danielle – want her to have more airtime she is fading into background,” said one.

Another added: “Guys I think we should vote for Danielle I want to see her in a trial!!”

“Voted Danielle and Nick we need to spice it up a bit,” agreed another.

Someone else said: “Votes for Danielle for me, give this girl some more air time and bring something back to camp.”

“Time for Ar Danielle to do a trial folks.. we need her to have the airtime,” said one more.

Others were thrilled to see Nick do a challenge: “Airtime for Nick, I cheered he’s so funny,” said one.

“This was hilarious, so glad Nick got more airtime,” agreed another.

“The editors should try and give everyone some air time. Nick Pickard has hardly been seen and he seems really nice,” said one more.

Someone else reiterated the point: “Nick’s gone under the radar but he’s funny, reckon he needs more screentime,”

However, now we can vote for the first camp leader and viewers have hope Danielle or Nick will get that.

“Voting Danielle for camp leader as I want to see more of her!!!!” said one.

“Let’s all collectively agree to vote for Nick for camp leader he deserves it bless him,” argued one more.

