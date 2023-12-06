I’m A Celeb 2023: Tony Bellew tells Ant and Dec ‘you should be ashamed of yourselves’ in new trial tease

I’m A Celeb 2023 star Tony Bellew seemingly loses his rag with Ant and Dec during tonight’s edition of the show (Wednesday, December 6).

Tonight’s episode will see Tony, Nick Pickard, and Marvin Humes take on Critter Mixer in the hope of winning stars for camp.

Tony is taking part in tonight’s trial (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb 2023: Tony Bellew, Marvin Humes, and Nick Pickard take on bushtucker trial

Tonight’s edition of I’m A Celebrity will see Tony find himself in the driving seat of an old truck.

Marvin and Nick, meanwhile, are strapped in cages and are being covered in horrible creepy crawlies.

Tony must answer questions correctly, whilst Marvin and Nick try and collect stars for camp.

However, in a new clip released ahead of tonight’s show, Tony can be seen getting question after question wrong – and being covered in fish guts and slime on multiple occasions. This is all happening while Marvin and Nick are fighting off the creepy crawlies.

As expected, Ant and Dec are in stitches over the campmate’s misfortunes.

Ant and Dec are in stitches (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb 2023: Tony Bellew loses his rag

Ant and Dec ask Tony how many states Bruce the Jungle Ranger will be driving through.

As Tony continues to answer incorrectly, he’s covered in slime and guts. Eventually, he gets the right answer.

“Thanks, I stink!” he shouts. “It’s disgusting! This is wrong, this is very wrong,” he continues, as Ant and Dec fall about laughing.

“I’m trying not to swear, you should all be ashamed of yourselves!” he then shouts as more laughter ensues.

Nella was on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Nella and Fred address their fallout

Meanwhile, Nella and Fred gave their first interviews since leaving the jungle today. They both appeared on This Morning to talk about their time in the jungle with Emma Willis and Rylan Clark.

Of course, their clash was addressed – however, cold water was poured on any hints of a feud between the pair.

“Honestly, it was a big fat misunderstanding,” Nella said. “And, we’ve gone over it. Me and Fred are cool. Everything is blessed. I don’t know why everyone is still [talking] about it. But it’s TV. It’s life.”

Fred also insisted that it had been a misunderstanding. “For me, it’s just a misunderstanding you know, you’re in the jungle, it’s like a pressure cooker, and it’s just the way it is,” he said.

“All I will say is I was very surprised for the hate for Nella when I came out, it’s totally wrong, it’s unfair. Nella is a lovely girl.”

Read more: I’m A Celeb odds: Danielle Harold next for the chop, bookies predict

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Wednesday, December 6) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.