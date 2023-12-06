I’m A Celeb star Fred Sirieix slams ‘hate’ Nella Rose has received: ‘It’s totally wrong’

I’m A Celeb star – and latest evictee – Fred Sirieix appeared on This Morning today (Wednesday, December 6) to talk about his time in the jungle.

The French star also addressed his falling out with Nella, which dominated headlines during the first week of the series being on air.

I’m A Celeb: Fred Sirieix eliminated

Last night’s edition of I’m A Celebrity (Tuesday, December 5) saw Fred become the third celebrity voted out of the jungle by the public.

The First Dates star was up against Danielle Harold in the bottom two. However, it was the EastEnders star who was saved, meaning Fred’s time in the Australian jungle was over.

Speaking to Ant and Dec after, Fred said: “I found it quite easy, I really prepared myself mentally.”

He also revealed that he’d been training for the jungle for six months.

“Fred – see ya! He came across as too controlling,” one fan tweeted last night. “Fred’s proper fuming he’s gone,” another said.

I’m A Celeb star Fred Sirieix lashes out at hate Nella has received

Today, the 51-year-old appeared on This Morning to talk to Emma Willis and Rylan Clark. During their chat, the subject of Nella and her falling out with Fred came up.

“For me, it’s just a misunderstanding you know, you’re in the jungle, it’s like a pressure cooker, and it’s just the way it is,” Fred said.

“All I will say is I was very surprised for the hate for Nella when I came out, it’s totally wrong, it’s unfair. Nella is a lovely girl,” he then continued.

“Things happen and you move on. I don’t know what all the fuss is about to be honest with you,” he then said.

He also revealed that his mum had given him a scolding over his behaviour towards Josie and the cooking.

“I got a telling off from my mum!” he said.

Nella addresses Fred falling out

Just before Fred’s interview, Nella also addressed her falling out with the French star.

“I haven’t been able to watch anything back yet. But I know everything that’s gone on and everything that’s happened,” she told Rylan and Emma.

“Honestly, it was a big fat misunderstanding,” she then said of her argument with Fred.

“And, we’ve gone over it. Me and Fred are cool. Everything is blessed. I don’t know why everyone is still [talking] about it. But it’s TV. It’s life,” she then added.

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Wednesday, December 6) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

