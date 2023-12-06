I’m A Celeb star Nella Rose has finally addressed the heated argument she had with Fred Sirieix during the first couple of days in the jungle.

The 26-year-old broke her silence on the falling out during an interview on This Morning today (Wednesday, December 6).

Fred and Nella clashed during the first couple of days (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb: Nella Rose vs Fred Sirieix

During the first week of I’m A Celebrity, Nella fell out with First Dates star Fred. The argument stemmed from a comment Fred made about being old enough to be her father.

However, Nella took offence to this comment, especially considering her father had sadly passed away a couple of years ago.

In the ensuing argument, Nella branded Fred “stupid” and told him she didn’t want to be friends with him.

Today, Nella appeared on This Morning to speak with Emma Willis and Rylan Clark about her time in the jungle.

And, of course, that argument with Fred was brought up during the chat.

Nella was on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb star Nella Rose addresses Fred falling out

“There was that moment, wasn’t there, with you and Fred, you had that heated argument about the dad chat,” Rylan said. “Have you managed to watch that back yet?”

“I haven’t been able to watch anything back yet,” Nella confessed. “But I know everything that’s gone on and everything that’s happened.”

She then continued. “Honestly, it was a big fat misunderstanding,” she said.

“And, we’ve gone over it. Me and Fred are cool. Everything is blessed. I don’t know why everyone is still [talking] about it. But it’s TV. It’s life.”

Nella then went on to say that in the jungle, “everything is intensified”.

The 26-year-old poured cold water on feud claims (Credit: ITV)

Nella and Fred are ‘cool’

Nella then went on to explain that the dad subject is “very triggering for me”.

She described it as a “fresh wound”. “But, obviously, being inside the jungle, all events are intensified,” she then continued. “It is what it is.”

Rylan then mentioned how Nella had “turned up the dial” on the drama by taking Fred off cooking duties.

“Honestly, the little bits of drama that happen is honestly EastEnders,” she then joked.

Meanwhile, Nella also addressed her numerous debates with Nigel Farage. “We had some interesting conversations in there that needed to be had,” she said.

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Wednesday, December 6) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

