I’m A Celebrity star Tony Bellew in sweet tribute to his late nan as he sings at Jungle Arms

I’m A Celebrity star Tony Bellew had his late grandmother on his mind as he sang karaoke at the camp’s Jungle Arms pub last night (December 5).

The contestants all sang karaoke, and the former boxer was heard saying: “That was for my little nan” after his rendition of Nat King Cole’s 1964 hit L-O-V-E.

‘She’ll be watching, you know, from wherever she is’

Tony’s nan Rose died in November, only a day after he signed the contract for I’m A Celebrity. He told The Mirror before entering the show: “I signed the day before she passed away, so there was no going back then. If I sign something, I honour my agreement. In an ideal world, I would have left it but I had signed. I was coming, so I am here. But I am going back to bury her on the 15th.”

He described his late nan as a “second mum” to him when he was growing up, explaining: “I was going to renegade if I couldn’t move the burial date. I can bury her now when I get back. She was in a home. And she told my mum: ‘I’ll be able to watch that [I’m A Celebrity] every night.’

“So yeah, it is what it is. She’ll be watching, you know, from wherever she is and whatever she’s doing. She was a diamond of an old lady. She was wonderful.”

Coming from a single-parent household, he said that his “lovely, lovely” nan helped out with the family a lot when he was younger.

Viewers united in their praise

And his tribute certainly didn’t go unnoticed by viewers, who only had positive things to say about the boxing commentator. One said: “The Bellews – you are one lucky family … he’s an absolute gem and we’ve all fallen in love with him. A true gentleman in every way!”

Another said: “Tony Bellew seems like a proper good egg,” while one more viewer commented: “Tony Bellew like we’ve never seen him before. Look how happy and relaxed he looks. He’s beaming. Bless him.”

Meanwhile, some viewers were more focused on his looks, one asking: “Anyone else fancy Tony Bellew or am I just a weirdo? Lol.”

Elsewhere in the karaoke session, Nigel Farage unbuttoned his shirt to sing the Right Said Fred classic I’m Too Sexy, just as he did when the duo appeared on GB News with him in May.

