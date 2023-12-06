It’s long been a staple of I’m A Celeb but word reaches us that the 2023 Celebrity Cyclone Bushtucker Trial could be hit by an actual cyclone.

According to The Sun, a tropical storm off Australia’s Queensland coast could drench campmates as they take on the annual, climatic challenge.

Furthermore, Cyclone Jasper is said to “intensifying by the hour” with heavy gales of up to 130mph and torrential rain expected to sweep in.

Queensland was last hit by a tropical cyclone – Cyclone Seth – in January 2022. Devastating flooding caused the deaths of two people.

Could the I’m A Celeb 2023 Cyclone trial be under threat? (Credit: ITV

I’m A Celeb 2023: Will the Cyclone trial go aheaD?

Cyclone Jasper is expected to reach land over the weekend – just as the remaining four celebs film the trial on Saturday (December 9).

Furthermore, a show source emphasised to The Sun how the safety of the contestants is “of the utmost importance to ITV”. Bosses are said to be monitoring the situation as it develops.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by I’m a Celebrity… (@imacelebrity)

An insider reportedly said: “Production are aware of the threat and the safety of the celebrities is their priority. ITV is watching Cyclone Jasper very closely. It has formed hundreds of miles off the coast but the storm is developing and intensifying by the hour.”

This year the celebs have had to endure pretty horrible weather and just as the sun started to shine, it’s all going south again.

“The timing could not be more apt, as the cyclone is on course to hit when the stars are taking on that very challenge. This year the celebs have had to endure pretty horrible weather and just as the sun started to shine, it’s all going south again.”

‘The timing could not be more apt’ (Credit: YouTube)

‘An absolute nightmare’

Additionally, execs are reportedly planning for any possibility as the storm gets closer to the slip-and-slide trial set.

The insider added: “ITV are ready for any eventuality. But, ultimately, Cyclone Jasper could be an absolute nightmare and wreak havoc. The team are watching and waiting with bated breath.”

ED! has approached a representative for I’m A Celebrity for comment.

Cyclone Jasper ‘could wreak havoc’ (Credit: YouTube)

Owen Warner, Jill Scott, Matt Hancock, and Mike Tindall took part in last year’s Cyclone trial. Who will make it to the final four and take part in I’m A Celebrity 2023?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by I’m a Celebrity… (@imacelebrity)

Read more: I’m A Celebrity: Fred Sirieix goes home after ‘dig’ at Sam Thompson

I’m A Celebrity 2023 continues on ITV tonight, Wednesday December 6, at 9pm.

Meanwhile, leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.