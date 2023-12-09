I’m A Celeb star Sam Thompson’s podcast with Pete Wicks will go on tour next year, TOWIE star confirms

I’m A Celeb star Sam Thompson has an exciting new venture lined up following his stint in the jungle, Pete Wicks has revealed.

Sam is currently enjoying a stint in the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here jungle. In last night’s episode (airing Friday, December 8), several campmates were visited by friends and family from home.

This included Sam’s best friend, TOWIE star Pete Wicks. As the pair shared an emotional reunion in the jungle, fans back home were left sobbing at their ‘pure’ friendship.

Following his appearance on the reality TV show, Pete has revealed what’s next for him and Sam.

The best friends were reunited last night (Credit: ITV)

Pete Wicks reveals podcast tour with I’m A Celeb star Sam Thompson

Speaking to The Sun, Pete revealed some exciting plans for their hit podcast, Staying Relevant.

“Don’t get me wrong Sam annoys me on the regular and I’ve really not missed him calling me 24/7, but I can’t wait to take our Staying Relevant podcast on tour and see what the hell happens…” Pete told the tabloid.

“I mean it’s us, there’ll be no filter and it’ll be chaotic but we’re hoping that’s why people will enjoy it,” he teased.

Fans think that Sam could have it in him to go all the way (Credit: ITV)

Sam Thompson to win I’m A Celebrity?

However, Sam’s jungle journey isn’t over quite yet. Indeed, many fans think that Sam could emerge as the winner of the competition… and they even have some ‘proof’ to back this up.

Fans have noticed that all of the evicted celebrities were backing Sam to win. “Please vote for Sam to win!” Danielle Harold said, after being evicted on Thursday night. “It would mean the absolute world and he deserves it, you know.”

“Every celeb that’s left so far has said they want Sam to win. I love this silly white Chelsea boy so much,” tweeted one fan, following Danielle’s exit.

Could Sam Thompson take the jungle crown?

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

