The real reason I’m A Celeb star Tony Bellew is doing the show has been revealed by his wife, Rachel.

Tony’s grandmother sadly passed away before he entered the jungle. Now, Rachel has revealed that the former boxer is doing the show as a tribute to her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tony Bellew (@tonybellew)

I’m A Celeb: Tony Bellew loses his nan before jungle stint

Before entering the jungle, Tony was rocked by the sad loss of his grandmother.

Tony’s nan, Rose, died the day after he signed his contract to appear on I’m A Celebrity.

“I signed the day before she passed away, so there was no going back then. If I sign something, I honour my agreement. In an ideal world, I would have left it but I had signed. I was coming, so I am here. But I am going back to bury her on the 15th,” he told The Mirror.

He paid tribute to her on Instagram following her passing. “Goodnight Nan! I’ll love you forever girl.. An amazing mother to me Mum in what I can only imagine was a difficult time, You carried me and my 3 brothers like we was yours! I can’t lie it was like having 2 Mums!” he said.

“You always put us straight and told us off! You was the boss of our house.. 97 years old! You was a lady and a boss right to the end.. I love you Nan.”

Tony is doing the show for his nan, Rachel claims (Credit: ITV)

Real reason Tony Bellew is doing I’m A Celeb

Now, Rachel Bellew, Tony’s wife, has revealed that Tony is doing the ITV show for his nan, and will be thinking of her “every day” in the jungle.

“Rose would be so, so proud of Ant [Tony]. She passed away a few days before he went in so that was obviously very difficult for him,” she told The Mirror.

“She was like a second mum to Ant – he absolutely idolised her. He called her the ‘boss of the family’,” she then continued.

“He is doing this for her and I know he will be thinking of her every day while he’s in there.”

Tony paid tribute to his nan (Credit: ITV)

Tony pays tribute

Tony has paid tribute to his nan during his time on the show.

While at the Jungle Arms pub, Tony and his campmates did a bit of karaoke. Tony performed Nat King Cole’s 1964 hit L-O-V-E.

“That was for my little nan,” he said after giving his rendition.

Fans of the star had nothing but positive things to say about him on Twitter later. “The Bellews – you are one lucky family … he’s an absolute gem and we’ve all fallen in love with him. A true gentleman in every way!” one fan tweeted.

“Tony Bellew seems like a proper good egg,” another said.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity: Marvin Humes is the sixth person to be sent home

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Saturday, December 9) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix about this story.