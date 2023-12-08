I’m A Celebrity: Marvin Humes is the sixth person to be sent home

Ant and Dec have revealed that Marvin Humes has become the sixth person to be voted off I’m A Celebrity.

He said he felt good after seeing wife Rochelle in camp the day before and to leave today was “perfect.”

Marvin said he was happy to leave (Credit: ITV)

Marvin Humes sent home from I’m A Celebrity

JLS singer Marvin found himself in the bottom two alongside This Morning host Josie Gibson. Ant and Dec then announced that Marvin would be going home.

Speaking to the hosts after walking over the bridge, Marvin said: “This is the best show on TV, you guys, the crew, it’s world class. Being part of it is unbelievable. I can’t believe I’ve come this far to make it to 22 days is unbelievable.”

He also said the experience has been “life-changing”.

“You really do appreciate everything you have in life, not the material stuff, just the people you love in life. This experience will stay with me.”

He said he wants Tony or Sam to win. Marvin was then met by wife Rochelle on the bridge. Earlier in the show he’d had an emotional reunion with her in camp.

This leaves Josie, Nigel Farage, Tony Bellew and Sam Thompson as the final four. They will take on the Celebrity Cyclone tomorrow night. On Sunday one of them will be crowned the winner. Currently Sam is the clear favourite to take home the crown.

Marvin’s reunion with Rochelle was so sweet (Credit: ITV)

Fans react

Those watching at home were “gutted” over Marvin’s exit. They felt he was deserving of a place in the final, if not the jungle crown itself.

“So gutted, but he absolutely smashed it,” said one.

Another agreed: “Absolutely loved Marvin. 10/10 man makes me want to stan JLS. deserved to win but I’m buzzing he and Rochelle are back.”

“Josie should have gone, Marvin Humes you did fantastic really enjoyed your upbeat energy in camp,” said one more.

Someone else raged: “Gutted Marvin’s gone, but who the [bleep] keeps voting for Nigel?”

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! continues Saturday at 9.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX

