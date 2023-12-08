I’m A Celebrity: From Nick Pickard’s 8kg weight loss to ‘fit’ Fred Sirieix, the campmates have shed some timber

Many of this year’s I’m A Celebrity have showed off huge weight loss since entering the jungle last month.

After all, a diet of rice and beans will do that to you.

But how much weight have this year’s cluster of stars lost? Let’s take a closer look…

I’m A Celebrity weight loss: Nick Pickard

Nick lasted three weeks and it shows in his waistline (Credit: ITV; ED composite)

Hollyoaks star Nick, who was voted out on Wednesday (December 6), joked that the soap’s writers will need to include a storyline about his character going on a health kick after he lost almost 8kg during his time in the jungle.

He said: “I’ve lost one stone and three pounds. They weigh you at certain points during the trials because there are weight restrictions and I was trying to look [at the scales] but the medic wouldn’t show me. So it makes it all the more interesting when you come out.

“I’m going to definitely try to do no more midnight trips to the fridge, because that’s where you put on your weight. I’ll try and keep it off as much as I can. They might try to write it into Hollyoaks, I don’t know.”

Frankie Dettori

The jockey lost 5lb and he was first out (Credit: ITV; ED composite)

Frankie was the first celeb to be voted out. However, the iconic jockey still lost his fair share of weight while in the jungle. After his elimination, he told The Sun that he lost five pounds, so he’s at the bottom of his racing weight.

Frankie said: “To me, I have come out of there as a winner. I challenged myself, I passed every challenge, I took it head-on.” He continued: “I did my chores. I made some good friends. I lost weight.”

“Of course, winning would have been nice, but it’s not the important thing. The important thing for me, it was the experience.”

Modest Fred declared ‘I am so fit’ (Credit: ITV; ED composite)

I’m A Celebrity weight loss: Fred Sirieix

Maître d’ Fred, who was voted out on Tuesday (December 5), said that he’d lost almost a stone while in the jungle. He said upon his exit: “I was 76.6 kilos when I went in, I was the fittest I have ever been, physically and psychologically – I have trained and prepared for this. The focus has balanced me out in a way I have never been before in my life.

“In the jungle, because you are on rice and beans, first I lost a lot of fat but I lost a bit of muscle as well. But the muscle quality has gone up because I was very physically active. I lost five kilos, I am so fit.”

He found out about his weight loss during an assessment with medic Paul after he got trench foot due to the huge rainstorms earlier on in the series. He explained: “We had torrential rain for the first two weeks, it was nonstop. My foot got infected, I got burns everywhere my legs, I’ve had cuts, I’ve had splinters.

“We had an incredible medic, Paul, this man is unbelievable. I had things on my feet and he gave me some stuff, a cream, this guy is unbelievable.”

So far, the camp’s ejected ladies haven’t revealed their weight loss. Nella Rose, Grace Dent, Jamie Lynn Spears and Danielle Harold have also either walked or been eliminated ahead of the final weekend.

Watch I’m A Celebrity tonight at 9pm on ITV1.

Read more: I’m A Celeb fans ‘work out’ Sam Thompson will win as evictees call for him to be crowned King of the Jungle

Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to share your thoughts on this story.