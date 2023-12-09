I’m A Celebrity fans ‘sobbing’ over Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks’ emotional reunion

Fans of I’m A Celeb were left ‘sobbing’ at the emotional reunion of Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks last night (Friday, December 8).

This came as the campmates’ family and friends paid a surprise visit last night. Made In Chelsea star Sam was left gobsmacked when best friend Pete Wicks – of TOWIE fame – entered the camp.

Sam ran into his pal’s arms in an emotional embrace which had fans back home reaching for the tissues.

The bromance continued (Credit: ITV)

Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks reunite in surprise I’m A Celeb camp visit

As they caught up, Sam and Pete shared an emotional exchange – and a nose bop from his girlfriend, Zara McDermott – whose absence among the family reunions had some fans confused.

“I’ve missed you,” Pete told his friend.

“You smell like Pete,” Sam replied. Pete then joked: “You smell like you woke up in a wheelie bin.”

He continued: “The cats miss you, Zara asked me to give this to you – a nose bop.”

“I’ve missed him so much. I think it’s the best day of my life,” Sam told the cameras.

The boys shared an emotional reunion (Credit: ITV)

Fans react as Pete and Sam reunite

As these scenes aired, I’m A Celebrity fans shared their thoughts on Twitter (now X) – and most found themselves equally emotional over the pair’s ‘pure’ friendship.

“Literally sobbing at Pete and Sam, Marvin and Rochelle and Tony and Rachael,” one user wrote.

“Why am I crying at Pete and Sam reuniting? The friendship is so pure,” said another.

“These reunions have all got me crying, but Sam and Pete’s has me absolutely BAWLING. Never seen a best mate’s love so strong. And that nose bop. Sam Thompson, you have made the neurodiverse community so proud, you deserve the world,” a third enthused.

“Sobbing at Pete and Sam’s reunion, I love their friendship so much,” said a fourth.

