I’m A Celebrity fans ‘sobbing’ over Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks’ emotional reunion

Fans of I’m A Celeb were left ‘sobbing’ at the emotional reunion of Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks last night (Friday, December 8).
This came as the campmates’ family and friends paid a surprise visit last night. Made In Chelsea star Sam was left gobsmacked when best friend Pete Wicks – of TOWIE fame – entered the camp.
Sam ran into his pal’s arms in an emotional embrace which had fans back home reaching for the tissues.
Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks reunite in surprise I’m A Celeb camp visit
As they caught up, Sam and Pete shared an emotional exchange – and a nose bop from his girlfriend, Zara McDermott – whose absence among the family reunions had some fans confused.
“I’ve missed you,” Pete told his friend.
“You smell like Pete,” Sam replied. Pete then joked: “You smell like you woke up in a wheelie bin.”
He continued: “The cats miss you, Zara asked me to give this to you – a nose bop.”
“I’ve missed him so much. I think it’s the best day of my life,” Sam told the cameras.
Fans react as Pete and Sam reunite
As these scenes aired, I’m A Celebrity fans shared their thoughts on Twitter (now X) – and most found themselves equally emotional over the pair’s ‘pure’ friendship.
“Literally sobbing at Pete and Sam, Marvin and Rochelle and Tony and Rachael,” one user wrote.
“Why am I crying at Pete and Sam reuniting? The friendship is so pure,” said another.
“These reunions have all got me crying, but Sam and Pete’s has me absolutely BAWLING. Never seen a best mate’s love so strong. And that nose bop. Sam Thompson, you have made the neurodiverse community so proud, you deserve the world,” a third enthused.
“Sobbing at Pete and Sam’s reunion, I love their friendship so much,” said a fourth.
What did you make of last night’s episode of the show?
Read more: I’m A Celebrity: Marvin Humes is the sixth person to be sent home
Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!