I’m A Celebrity fans admitted their surprise as the girlfriend of Sam Thompson appeared on This Morning today (December 7).

Strictly star Zara McDermott came in for a bit of a battering on social media for not being in Australia to support her boyfriend.

Zara, 26, joined Rylan Clark and Emma Willis on This Morning as she proudly spoke about Sam’s journey so far in this year’s series of I’m A Celebrity.

But Sam fans watching the show were all left wondering why she wasn’t on a plane Down Under…

Zara McDermott said Sam’s family is proud of him (Credit: ITV)

‘He’s come such a long way’

Zara spoke about Sam’s ADHD diagnosis and told the hosts: “He’s come come such a long way in terms of personal growth. I think seeing him open up about his ADHD made everyone, especially all of his family and me, just so proud.”

Why is she in the studio? And not in Australia?

The Strictly Come Dancing star added: “I think it’s such a difficult thing to talk openly about because there are so many personal struggles that go alongside ADHD. And a lot of self-confusion. You know like: ‘Why am I not like someone else?’ He looks at me and thinks why can’t I listen like you? and why don’t I think like you?” she said.

She continued: “But there’s so many beautiful things that come alongside ADHD too. I think that we’ve seen that in the jungle.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zara McDermott (@zara_mcdermott)

Sam Thompson fans ask why girlfriend Zara isn’t in Oz

But Zara’s appearance on the daytime show baffled fans as they began to question why she wasn’t in Australia.

One fan wrote: “Why is she in the studio? And not in Australia? #ThisMorning.” A second commented: “Who is in Australia?” A third added: “Why isn’t she there to meet Sam?”

However, other viewers were more up to speed with the intricacies of their romance and their reunion plans.

“Zara isn’t in Australia as she’s back doing Strictly stuff next week I believe for the Strictly final,” said one. Another fan agreed: “That would explain why Pete Wicks is there!” “Sam’s best friend is there waiting for him when he leaves the jungle,” said another.

Sam himself said that, when he had to pick who would meet him on his jungle exit, he didn’t know if Zara would still be competing in Strictly. And that is why he opted for best pal Pete Wicks to meet him on the bridge instead.

