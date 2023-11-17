I’m A Celebrity star Sam Thompson has delivered huge blow to his girlfriend Zara McDermott, fresh from her Strictly axe.

Sam, best known for his appearances on Made In Chelsea, has explained why she won’t be on hand for the moment he departs the jungle camp Down Under.

The 31 year old has said former TOWIE cast member Pete Wicks will greet him on his exit instead, giving his pal a plush holiday in Australia over Zara.

I’m A Celebrity kicks off with campmate Sam Thompson this weekend – but how long will he last until he has to leave the camp across the bridge? (Credit: ITV)

‘She’s tapping out as I’m tapping in’

It seems Sam may have made a miscalculation as he figured out who would be the first friend or family member he sees as his time on the ITV reality show draws to a close.

He suggested he expected Zara to still be competing on Strictly Come Dancing when he was in the jungle.

That means Sam reckoned Zara could make it to the very final stages of the BBC One dance contest. While he may be a very supportive boyfriend, he may not have a future as a dance critic.

And so, by the time Zara and Strictly pro Graziano di Prima were booted off the dance floor, Sam had apparently selected Pete to be his +1 in Oz.

Zara McDermott was eliminated from Strictly a few weeks back (Credit: BBC)

I’m A Celebrity star Sam questions his boyfriend credentials

Sam said on Hits Radio: “When they asked [about taking part in I’m A Celebrity] I did think: ‘If Zara was still on Strictly, would I be a bad boyfriend if I went?’ But then decided I had to!”

He added: “As it turns out she’s tapping out of Strictly just as I’m tapping in.”

Heading to Oz: Pete Wicks alongside his I’m A Celebrity pal Sam (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Sam went on: “Because I thought she would still be doing Strictly, Pete’s coming with me! I don’t know if I’m going to have a girlfriend at the end of it.”

I thought she would still be doing Strictly.

Social media personality Sam is currently second favourite in the betting odds to win the 2023 series. This Morning’s Josie Gibson is tipped to be crowned Queen of the Jungle.

