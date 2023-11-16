I’m A Celebrity star Jamie Lynn Spears rock bottom in odds to win the show

I’m A Celebrity 2023 is launching on Sunday (November 19), however, Jamie Lynn Spears has been dealt a huge blow before the show even begins.

The favourites to win the show have been revealed by the bookies. However, it’s not good news for Britney Spears’ sister!

Who is tipped to win the I’m A Celebrity 2023?

Earlier this week, the campmates for this year’s edition of I’m A Celebrity were announced.

Jamie Lynn Spears – sister of singer Britney, and a singer and actor in her own right, will be joining the likes of Josie Gibson, Nigel Farage, and Sam Thompson, in the jungle this weekend.

Now, online bookmakers BetVictor have revealed that the favourite to win the show is – Josie Gibson. The This Morning star is currently at 11/4 to be crowned Queen of the Jungle this year.

Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson is second favourite at 7/2. First Dates star Fred Sirieix is third favourite at 9/2.

Josie to win?

Sam Boswell, a spokesperson for BetVictor said: “When the market first went live, we couldn’t split the trio of Sam, Frankie, and Josie at the head of the betting and made them 4/1 co-favourites,” he said.

“But now Josie is leading the market on her own, coming in as our 11/4 favourite to be crowned Queen of the Jungle. The former Big Brother winner is hilarious on This Morning and never takes herself too seriously – I could see Josie making the final!” he then added.

Controversial figure Nigel Farage is currently at 6/1, Frankie Dettori is at 13/2, and Marvin Humes is at 10/1.

I’m A Celebrity 2023 star Jamie Lynn Spears dealt blow

Meanwhile, EastEnders star Danielle Harold is at 12/1, boxer Tony Bellew is then at 14/1, and Nella Rose is then at 25/1.

Additionally, MasterChef star Grace Dent is at 25/1, as is soap actor Nick Pickard.

However, it’s not looking good for Jamie. She’s currently rock bottom of the winner odds at 33/1.

“Our rank outsider is Britney Spears’ sister and actress Jamie-Lynn Spears at odds of 35/1. We don’t think she will be spending long in the jungle,” Sam then added.

I’m A Celebrity airs on Sunday, November 19 at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

