Sam Thompson ‘doesn’t know if he’ll have a girlfriend’ after inviting best friend Down Under instead

As Sam Thompson jets off to Australia ahead of his stint on I’m A Celebrity, there’s one major concern weighing on his mind.

The star isn’t sure if he’ll still have a girlfriend when he gets out of the jungle!

Sam, 31, has been dating Strictly’s Zara McDermott since 2019 but it turns out a schedule clash is now making him sweat.

Sam’s worried he might not have a girlfriend after ditching Zara for the jungle! (Credit: Cover Images)

Sam Thompson wonders if he’s a ‘bad boyfriend’

On Hits Radio Sam explained: ‘When they asked [me to go into the jungle] I did think, if Zara was still on Strictly would I be a bad boyfriend if I went – but then decided I had to!’

Zara and dance partner Graziano di Prima were booted out of the BBC hit series during Halloween week.

Sam had gambled on her still being in the show, leaving him free to jet off Down Under for his own adventure.

The former Made in Chelsea star explained: “As it turns out she’s tapping out of Strictly just as I’m tapping in.”

Sam Thomson heads Down Under with best friend Pete Wicks

And in a further blow to the couple, Sam has chosen his best bud Pete Wicks to accompany him on the once-in-a-lifetime excursion.

He added: “Because I thought she would still be doing Strictly, Pete’s coming with me! I don’t know if I’m going to have a girlfriend at the end of it…”

Sam and TOWIE star Pete host the Staying Relevant podcast together and Pete was by Sam’s side when Zara admitting to cheating on her beau a couple of years ago.

The pair may have weathered that storm, but will they survive the jungle?

The new series of I’m A Celebrity will start on ITV on Sunday 19 November.

