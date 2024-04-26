Alison Hammond shares ‘shame on you’ message following For the Love of Dogs backlash

Alison Hammond has shared a ‘shame on you’ message concerning her detractors amid a backlash for her casting in For the Love of Dogs.

ITV This Morning host Alison took over from the late Paul O’Grady earlier this month as the new host of the much-loved series.

However, Alison has come under immense flak on social media users who’d prefer she didn’t helm the show.

Among the claims from some trolls who don’t perceive Alison as the right choice for the role is a criticism of Alison not being a dog owner herself. But Bake Off star Alison has dismissed this as “a flawed argument”.

Alison Hammond on For the Love of Dogs

“All I would say is: ‘If you don’t want to watch it, don’t watch it,'” Alison hit back after her first episode aired a few weeks ago.

She continued to The Sun: “That’s what I would say to those trolls: ‘Don’t watch it then. If you don’t want to help Battersea, don’t watch it.'”

But going by her social media activity yesterday (Thursday April 25), it seems Alison’s antagonists may still be on her mind.

She quote-tweeted an impassioned defence from a fan on Thursday evening which she made clear she endorsed by adding a simple “This” alongside dog and heart emojis.

Alison Hammond on Twitter

The original post read: “All those people judging before it was even shown. Shame on you. It is about the dogs and I’m sure Paul would have loved his programme being carried on. Alison was brilliant.”

It is about the dogs and I’m sure Paul would have loved his programme being carried on.

And it seems those sentiments were met with a lot of approval among those responding to Alison’s quote-tweet.

Several noted how they believe Paul would be “proud” of her work.

“Alison you’re doing a fab job Paul with be so proud,” one user replied.

“You’re awesome Alison, doing Paul and all the pups proud,” echoed another.

And a third person put it: “Fantastic job Alison. Paul would be extremely proud that you have approached it in such a caring and professional manner. Well done.”

For the Love of Dogs continues on ITV on Tuesday April 30 at 8pm.

