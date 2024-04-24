Alison Hammond visibly emotional over ‘cruel’ For the Love of Dogs story: ‘Been through so much’

After replacing the late Paul O’Grady as the new For the Love of Dogs presenter, Alison Hammond has been dealing with the ups and downs of her new position.

The beloved ITV show returned to TV screens last week.

In the second episode of the new series last night (April 23), the presenter was visibly emotional during her interactions with some of the rescued pups.

Alison got emotional after meeting an injured dog (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond on For the Love of Dogs

During the episode, Alison met Pluto – a two-year-old stray who was found abandoned in a cemetery with broken bones. Speaking about Pluto’s story, Alison said: “To think he was in a cemtery with that break, it really is cruel.”

She added: “Poor thing, he’s been through so much.”

Pluto was immediately sent off for a gruelling surgery in an effort to save his leg. Unfortunately, it was too late, and one of his legs was amputated.

Alongside one of Battersea’s team members, Alison cuddled with Pluto.

However, seeing Pluto’s injury proved quite challenging to deal with. Alison admitted she was struggling, saying: “I’m getting emotional. It’s quite striking seeing a big dog with only three legs.”

Viewers took to social media to share their own opinions, with many also tearing up at the sight of the three-legged dog.

One wrote: “Not me crying over Pluto! Aw.”

“Oh my! I’m so happy for Pluto,” another said. “From sad tears to happy tears. Be happy sweetheart.”

Not everyone tuned in for the new series (Credit: ITV)

For the Love of Dogs ratings

After the new series debuted on 16 April, reports claimed that the absence of Paul O’Grady may have affected the show’s success.

Commenting on an alleged drop in ratings, one TV critic said: “Alison Hammond pulled in 1.9m viewers for her For the Love of Dogs debut last night. For comparison, the first episode of Paul O’Grady’s final series last year got 2.5m.”

Alison’s new hosting gig was met with a lot of mixed reactions and opinions.

Alison Hammond replaced Paul O’Grady as the new host (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond takes over from Paul O’Grady

The news about the new host was announced earlier in the year, and fans immediately flooded social media to voice their opinions.

One fan complained: “Paul will never be replaced and if it is Alison Hammond that’s me not watching.”

“I love this programme but not sure about Alison Hammond as host she’s not my favourite presenter not sure if I’ll watch it,” another fan wrote.

“A very poor choice Alison just isn’t a doggy person if there are ever dogs on This Morning she shows very little interest there were so many better choices!” A third fan fumed.

Following Alison’s For the Love of Dogs debut, other fans agreed, with many calling her “loud”, “brash”, and “annoying.”

Luckily, she still has her defenders – with some viewers praising her debut and saying she did a “wonderful job”.

Read more: Inside For the Love of Dogs star Alison Hammond’s personal life away from cameras – from hunky toyboy ‘boyfriend’ to new house

For the Love of Dogs airs on Tuesdays at 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix