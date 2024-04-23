Inside For the Love of Dogs star Alison Hammond’s personal life away from cameras – from hunky toyboy ‘boyfriend’ to new house

For the Love of Dogs star Alison Hammond is a fan favourite in front of the cameras – but what’s her life like away from them?

From a hunky new boyfriend to a new house, here’s an inside look at Alison’s personal life…

Alison has a new boyfriend (Credit: SplashNews.com)

For the Love of Dogs star Alison Hammond and her new ‘boyfriend’

It’s recently been reported that Alison has found herself a new man.

The 47-year-old – who hosts For the Love of Dogs – is believed to be dating Russian model David Putman.

David is believed to be 6ft 10 tall and 20 years Alison’s junior.

“Alison has never been happier. She has had a turbulent love life. But is finally confident she has found a trusted companion,” a source recently told The Sun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David (@mr.putman.207)

Over the weekend, Alison and David reportedly enjoyed a visit to a zoo in Kent. According to body language expert Judi James, Alison appeared “openly in charge” during their day out.

“I hope Alison thoroughly enjoys herself with her good-looking new guy whether it’s a fun fling or a full-on romance. Her body language here looks happy but without any real signals of decisive commitment but she does seem to be not only upbeat in his company but also quite openly in charge as though keen to protect him, too,” she told The Mirror.

Alison’s friends are concerned (Credit: Channel 4)

Concern over age-gap

However, pals of Alison have been left a little concerned over the age gap between herself and David.

“She has wanted to settle down for many years now and she has had several boyfriends but none of them have worked out. Some have been a little questionable,” a source told the MailOnline.

“Those who are close to her fear that she will be taken advantage of. She has so much to give, she is now rich and pretty famous and that is a worry for her friends,” they then continued.

“Obviously alarm bells go off when there is a 20-year age gap… and there is someone involved who is rich. It is surely natural that there would be some concern.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alison Hammond (@alisonhammond55)

For the Love of Dogs star Alison Hammond moves into her ‘dream’ home

Earlier this year, Alison made a huge change by moving into a new house. The This Morning star declared that her new pad is her “dream home”.

Alison had previously lived in a four-bedroom property in Solihull. However, she has since moved elsewhere, as she showed on her Instagram story back in February.

The TV star gave fans a glimpse of her spacious garden which backs onto woodland. The garden had a patio and gazebo on it.

“Feeling very emotional knowing that without all your support and love I wouldn’t be looking at this view,” she captioned the post.

“This is my new garden I would draw as a child but never dreamed it would be a reality. Thank you. Wish Mum was here to see it,” she added.

Alison’s son is DJ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Alison Hammond son

Alison is the mother of Aidan, 19, and it looks as though he’s going to be following in his mum’s footsteps by taking the showbiz world by storm.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Aidan will be DJ’ing at his first-ever festival this summer.

Aidan will be performing at Camp Bestival at Lulworth Castle, Dorset in July. He announced the exciting news on his Instagram.

“I will be playing on Saturday 27th of July in the Bollywood tent from 7-8pm so if you like house music get your tickets and come see me play big thanks to @campbestival,” he said.

His followers were thrilled. “Omg @aidanhammond555 I love this so proud of you,” one of his followers said.

“This is awesome news! They need to get you at Shropshire next,” another wrote.

For the Love of Dogs airs tonight (Tuesday, April 23) at 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

