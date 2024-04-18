‘Concerns’ over Alison Hammond’s ‘new age-gap romance’ as friends reveal ‘alarm bells’

Pals of This Morning star Alison Hammond ‘have concerns over her romance with her new boyfriend’, a report claims.

Earlier this week it was reported For the Love of Dogs host Alison is dating David Putman, a model and masseur from Russia who’s said to be 6ft 10in tall.

It has also been reported David is around 20 years younger than telly fave Alison, 49, who is believed to have been single since her 2023 split from Ben Hawkins.

Reports have linked For the Love of Dogs star Alison Hammond with a new beau (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond ‘boyfriend’ latest

A source told The Sun: “Alison has never been happier. She has had a turbulent love life, but is finally confident she has found a trusted companion.”

However, according to MailOnline, friends are said to hope the Bake Off presenter “doesn’t get too carried away too soon with David”.

One unnamed pal is quoted as saying that, away from the cameras, Alison is a single mum who sometimes gets lonely.

‘Obviously alarm bells go off’

The unidentified insider told the tabloid website: “She has wanted to settle down for many years now and she has had several boyfriends but none of them have worked out. Some have been a little questionable. You could say she is fairly vulnerable when looking for love.

Alison is now rich and pretty famous and that is a worry for her friends.

“Those who are close to her fear that she will be taken advantage of. She has so much to give, she is now rich and pretty famous and that is a worry for her friends. Obviously alarm bells go off when there is a 20-year age gap… and there is someone involved who is rich. It is surely natural that there would be some concern.”

‘We all just hope that David loves her as much as we all do’ (Credit: YouTube)

Meanwhile, another source said to be close to Alison added: “Alison is adored by so many of her friends. We all just hope that David loves her as much as we all do.”

ED! has approached a representative for Alison Hammond for comment.

