Alison Hammond ‘happier than ever’ with 6ft 10in Russian masseur boyfriend ’20 years her junior’

The identity of the man Alison Hammond has reportedly been dating has been revealed – and her hunky ‘boyfriend’ is said to be a model and masseur ’20 years her junior’.

This week, the This Morning star was seen cosying up to a mystery man in a series of cute snaps shared online. Alison has been single since her split from Ben Hawkins early in 2023.

But it seems that has all changed as Alison is said to be “happier than ever” with her alleged new beau.

The TV fave is said to be dating a model and masseur (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond new ‘boyfriend’ revealed

Alison’s reported new mystery man is David Putman, a 6ft 10 Russian masseur. It’s believed the model and dancer is roughly 20 years her junior. On his own Instagram, he has shared several modelling shots. What’s more, Alison isn’t the only This Morning star to follow his account, as Josie Gibson is among his followers too.

She is finally confident she has found a trusted companion

Back in November, Alison liked a post from David about a trip to Dublin; appearing to hint at their reported relationship. It seems he’s a regular when it comes to travelling, recently enjoying trips to Rome and Paris. David has also attended pro-Palestinian marches in the capital.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David (@mr.putman.207)

Alison Hammond ‘never been happier’

A source told The Sun: “Alison has never been happier. She has had a turbulent love-life, but is finally confident she has found a trusted companion.”

Thought to be in his mid-20s, David is said to have studied as a massage therapist. Under this job title, he offered “classic, lymphatic drainage, anti-cellulite, wraps, facial massage”.

The publication also claims that David’s father, brown in Libya, married a Russian woman after his first wife died. Proud of his Russian heritage, David has posed in national dress in the past while competing in youth choirs.

Alison Hammond and new ‘boyfriend’ have ‘deep connection’

It comes after a body language expert has exclusively told ED! that the pictures of Alison and David are “quite telling”. What’s more, he reckons they seem to be in the “early stages” of a new romance.

Speaking on behalf of Spin Genie, Darren Stanton told ED!: “The picture of Alison and the mystery man is quite telling.

“They’ve both adopted the same posture, which is something called matching and mirroring. They’ve also got one arm around each other and one hand in their pocket, that is a naturally reciprocated gesture. It means there’s trust and a deep connection between them.”

Entertainment Daily! UK has contacted Alison’s representatives for comment.

