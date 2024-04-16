Alison Hammond admits she’s ‘too busy’ to own a dog amid For the Love of Dogs job

For the Love of Dogs host Alison Hammond has explained the real reason behind why she won’t own a dog at the moment.

The This Morning star, who has a new role following in the footsteps of Paul O’Grady after his death last year, doesn’t seem swayed by the adorable pets she will meet on the show.

Ahead of her FTLOD presenting debut tonight (April 16), mum-of-one Alison has even explained that it’s linked to her “responsibility” as to why she won’t home a dog.

For the Love of Dogs host Alison Hammond explains why she won’t own a dog

Some ITV viewers have questioned whether Alison is the right fit for the For the Love of Dogs role, due to one key detail – she doesn’t own a dog herself!

This has left some fans of the show wondering whether Alison is even a dog lover…

Now, Alison has set the record straight. Alison explained that she has previously considered welcoming a dog into her home, but later stood by her original decision not to.

Speaking on Lorraine, Alison said: “It’s so, so hard, what I’ve realised from doing the show is you have to be responsibility. I’m so busy at the moment. I want to be there for my dog if I ever do have a dog, when I have a dog when I’m older. I’m going to Battersea without a doubt. Why would you go to a breeder? Go to Battersea, there are so many lovely beautiful dogs.”

Alison also recently told ITV: “As time went on, I realised how much actually goes into having a dog and to be a responsible owner is to recognise your own circumstances and see that maybe this isn’t the time to have a dog. However, you know, there’s always the future. I like the ones who are not perfect.”

Alison might re-home an ‘imperfect’ pooch

Alison continued: “Because I’m not perfect myself. I have an affinity for the dogs where there’s something wrong with them. They might be a bit chubby or they’ve got one eye or one leg.

“I used to watch For the Love of Dogs when Paul O’Grady did it. He was incredible and I absolutely fell in love with all the stories and always wanted to know what was going to happen to the dogs.”

Alison also explained that it was due to growing up in a Caribbean household as to why she didn’t have a pup when she was a child. She instead went round to her mates to play with their canine pals.

For the Love of Dogs with Alison Hammond is on Tuesday April 16 at 8pm on ITV1, ITVX and STV.

