This Morning star Alison Hammond ‘exhausted’ as family ‘beg’ star to ‘take a break’: ‘They might have to stage an intervention’

This Morning star Alison Hammond has reportedly left her family concerned for her welfare amid her busy work schedule.

The 49-year-old’s loved ones may even have to “stage an intervention” in a bid to get the star to “take a break,” a report claims.

This Morning star Alison Hammond ‘exhausted’

Alison is a very busy woman at the moment. Not only does the Birmingham-born star host This Morning on Fridays, she also fronts The Great British Bake Off, and is the new host of For the Love of Dogs.

The star is also set to front her own TV show on BBC One from next year.

Whilst all her recent success is exciting, her work schedule has reportedly left her loved ones slightly concerned.

“Her pals have said that she deserves to take some time off. They’re all hoping that, this summer, Alison might be able to get away for at least three weeks to be with her son over the holidays and treat them both to something wonderful. But she’s already getting work commitments popping up in her diary and Alison still isn’t saying no to anything,” a source told Heat magazine recently.

‘Alison still isn’t saying no to anything’

The source then continued.

“She’s grafted and grafted over the years, and now that she is in demand, she feels like she’s been forever wired to keep moving forward, saying yes to everything and never turning an opportunity down,” they claimed.

“Her pals have said they might have to stage an intervention soon if she doesn’t stand up for herself and block time off in her diary to do her own thing with her family and friends,” they then added.

This Morning host Alison Hammond lands new BBC gig

Earlier this month, it was announced that Alison had landed herself a new BBC One show.

Alison Hammond’s Big Weekend will air in 2025. The new, six-part series will see Alison spend 48 hours with a celeb. This will give viewers an exclusive look at their private lives.

“I’m so excited to serve up some big lols and tons of OMG revelations on the BBC as I spend some quality time with some of the UK’s favourite celebrities,” Alison said.

“When I’m on a mission no secret is safe, and trust me no stone or cupboard will go unturned!” she added.

