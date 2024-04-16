Why Josie Gibson couldn’t take Holly Willoughby’s This Morning job following claims she was ‘hurt’

When Holly Willoughby quit This Morning, many were expecting Josie Gibson to fill the gap the 43-year-old left behind.

However, Cat Deeley was eventually announced as Holly’s replacement. Now, Josie has revealed that she was never in contention to get Holly’s job after all…

Josie hit back at toxicity allegations (Credit: ITV)

Josie Gibson on ‘toxicity’ behind the scenes of This Morning

During an interview with the MailOnline, Josie spoke about hosting This Morning and dismissed claims that there is toxicity behind the scenes.

Rumours of a toxic atmosphere backstage came to the fore when news of the Phillip Schofield affair scandal broke.

However, Josie has hit back at claims, stating that she wouldn’t be working somewhere toxic.

“Bl**dy toxic? Do you think me and Alison [Hammond] are gonna work somewhere that’s toxic? Alison’s one of my besties, do you think? Are we me and our whole people gonna go into somewhere that’s that toxic?” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josie Gibson (@josiegibson85)

Josie Gibson on not replacing Holly at This Morning

Elsewhere in the interview, Josie explained why she didn’t replace Holly as the main host on This Morning.

The 39-year-old explained that the main reason is because she lives in Bath – and filming of This Morning takes place in London. She explained she wouldn’t have been able to juggle her home life in Bath and the gig in the capital.

“If I lived in London I would have loved the job. But I don’t live in London, I live [in Bath], and this is where I am, and this where my family is this, where my life is. So, and I, you know I will never get this time back…,” she said.

“It’s a juggle. You’re working, mum, you know. The juggle’s real.”

It had previously been claimed that Josie had been left “hurt” when she didn’t land the full-time hosting gig.

Josie hosts the show on the regular (Credit: ITV)

Josie on ‘panic attack’

In the interview, Josie also confessed that she had a “panic attack” the first time she hosted a segment on This Morning.

She said that she “couldn’t breathe” and was “so nervous”.

However, despite her nerves, Josie explained that the producers had “seen something” in her and stuck with her.

She said that thanks to their support, she has been able to grow as a presenter – and now hosts the main show on a regular basis.

JOIN ED!’s ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: This Morning star Juliet Sear announces surprise baby news: ‘She’s doing really well’

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.