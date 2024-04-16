This Morning star Juliet Sear announces she’s set to become grandmother

This Morning regular Juliet Sear is set to become a grandmother, she has announced.

The TV star revealed the exciting news during a recent interview.

This Morning star Juliet Sear to become a grandmother

During a recent interview with The Express, This Morning star Juliet revealed that her eldest daughter, Lydia, is having a baby.

Mum-of-three Juliet said: “She’s doing reall well. She’s got her own place, she’s a graphic designer and is a fine artist.

Juliet continued: “She’s just sold her own place and is getting another one. She’s having a baby in a few months.”

Juliet also spoke about her two children, who are famous in their own right.

Juliet on her kids

Juliet’s daughter, Ruby, is an actor. Her most recent role was in Netflix‘s The Gentleman. She plays Gabrielle in the series and appears in four episodes.

Juliet’s son, George, has done some acting too, having starred in Love, Victor and The Evermoor.

During the interview, Juliet was asked if there was a worry over having two children in the spotlight.

“Not really because they’ve all done things like that since they were so little. They’ve always been out doing things, they’ve always been away with their classes. Ruby left to live all by herself when she was 16 in LA. The stories she’s told me since that have happened, it’s mad. You can’t worry because you’ve got to let them go and hope they make the right decisions.” she said.

This Morning star Juliet Sear gushes over daughter’s achievement

Back in February, Juliet expressed her excitement over Ruby’s role in The Gentleman.

She shared some snaps of Ruby in the show on her Instagram for her 152k followers to see.

“SO EXCITING our @rubysear is in @netflixuk show @thegentlemen COMING SOON!” she captioned the post.

“She plays Gabriella [heart emojis] we loved the @guyritchie movie did you see it?” she then added.

“Is there no end to the talents in this Sear family??” one of Juliet’s followers commented.

“Wow this is SO amazing !!!!! Many many congratulations” another said.

“Amazing!! Well done and proud mum alert,” a third wrote.

