Rochelle Humes defended as she’s trolled over luxury ‘£700-a-night’ family holiday in Maldives: ‘Rub it in our faces’

This Morning star Rochelle Humes has been defended by Instagram fans after she was trolled over her family holiday.

Mum of three Rochelle, 35, shared on Instagram how she spent the Easter holidays in the Maldives. And in a post uploaded on Sunday (April 14), she posted a series of family snaps showing her and her loved ones making the most of a stunning beach.

Furthermore, according to reports, her luxury break at the Oaga Art Resort with husband Marvin and their children Alaia-Mai, 10, Valentina, six, and Blake, three, may have been worth up to £700 a night.

Rochelle Humes and her family are believed to have enjoyed their second break in the Maldives this year so far (Credit: YouTube)

Rochelle Humes on Instagram

However, The Sun claimed earlier this month that the expenses for Rochelle’s second family trip to the Indian Ocean island in 2024 may have been covered.

And, in the comments section of her latest Insta post – hashtagged in the caption with ‘#prinvite’ – some observers suggested they reckoned that could be the case on this occasion, too.

Among several comments concerning the costs associated with such a lavish getaway, one user wrote: “Why is it the rich always get the freebies lol.”

“I was thinking the same! Not sure they’d feel the same in a caravan in Skegness for two weeks,” replied another onlooker.

“And then rub it in our faces haha,” added another person, adding a crying emoji to their words.

Someone else said: “How many holidays is that so far? Children are very lucky to have parents to take them away, when every the schools are off. Not a lot of parents can afford to do that.”

A couple of others also expressed their astonishment at “how the other half live”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R O C H E L L E H U M E S (@rochellehumes)

Fan support amid Rochelle Humes family holiday comments

But someone else attempted to answer the original commenter, replying: “There’s an obvious reason to give them freebies, so that they will promote your hotel/product etc to paying customers!”

Meanwhile, another supporter told Rochelle not to pay any attention to any negative reactions.

Ignore the ignorant trolls, envy is a horrible trait to have.

“How beautiful is your family? Just beautiful. Ignore the ignorant trolls, envy is a horrible trait to have,” they said.

Rochelle was advised to ignore any holiday haters (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

And yet another suggested they enjoyed seeing Rochelle enjoy herself as they can’t get away themselves.

That person wrote: “I haven’t left the country since 2019 and won’t afford to for a couple of years. Never mind, with these pics I can dream.”

Someone else gushed: “Beautiful family.”

