Kate and William share new wedding picture to celebrate 13th anniversary as fans concerned

Prince William and wife Kate celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary today (April 29), releasing a new picture from their big day to mark the occasion.

The Prince and Princess of Wales tied the knot at Westminster Abbey in London on April 29 2011, with all the royal family in attendance.

They released a handful of pictures at the time and now, 13 years on, they’ve shared a throwback shot of them as newlyweds.

The Princess of Wales officially became a member of the royal family back in April 2011 (Credit: Cover Images)

William and Kate share new unseen wedding picture

The official Prince and Princess of Wales Instagram and Twitter accounts shared the picture earlier today.

It shows the happy couple beaming in one of the rooms at Buckingham Palace following their nuptials.

The black-and-white snap was captioned: “13 years ago today!”

‘Don’t scare me like that’

However, the fact that it wasn’t a full-colour shot worried a fair few royal fans.

“WHY BLACK AND WHITE? OMG I ALMOST FAINTED!” declared one. Another commented: “Black and white photo? This scares me!” A third said: “I almost got a heart attack because of the black and white picture.” Another added: “I nearly threw up – do not scare me like that.”

However, the comments left some confused.

“What is wrong with black-and-white photos? I don’t get it. Why is everybody hating on it? I think it’s just trying to show that they love is classic and everlasting. Black and white has always been classic,” said one follower.

Clearing up the confusion

It appears the confusion was sparked because black-and-white photos have been used by royals in the past to mark a death. And, with the Princess of Wales out of the spotlight undergoing cancer treatment, many jumped to the entirely wrong conclusion.

“I THOUGHT THEY DIED,” said one. Another added: “I was shocked… I thought it was sad news… because the photo was black and white.”

“News media always black and white photos when announcing deaths on social media,” another explained.

However, another chipped in: “There are people here who have never seen black and white photos, evidently.”

Prince William is expected to plan something low-key to celebrate their wedding anniversary (Credit: Cover Images)

How William and Kate will spend their wedding anniversary

According to royal expert Jennie Bond, William and Kate will be celebrating their wedding anniversary quietly at home in Windsor.

Speaking to OK!, she said: “It’s a school day, so I expect their day will, as usual, revolve around their children. So much depends on how Kate is feeling at that stage of her treatment and so I can’t imagine William will be making any elaborate plans. Perhaps a special dinner at home, perhaps a walk or even a bike ride if she’s feeling well enough.

“I think just being together quietly, with Kate hopefully feeling she is on the road to full recovery, will be celebration enough for them – but perhaps William will buy her something with lace to mark the traditional anniversary year.”

Read more: Inside the Prince and Princess of Wales’ wedding day – from sweatproof uniforms to tribute to Kate’s mum

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.