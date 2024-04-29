Prince William and Kate celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary today.

The Prince and Princess of Wales married at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011. They now have three children and will become the next King and Queen Consort.

But looking back at their special day 13 years ago, the public may have missed some hidden details.

William and Kate married on April 29 in 2011 (Credit: Shutterstock)

William and Kate’s wedding day

Wedding directory website Guides For Brides has revealed some details from the big day that fans might not have clocked.

Princess Kate looked stunning on her big day, wearing a gorgeous white dress by Alexander McQueen. It featured lace sleeves and was made with white and ivory satin gazar. Sarah Burton designed the gown.

But in a hidden message, the team secretly stitched a small blue ribbon into the interior of the dress for her “something blue”.

In addition, the waist of Kate’s dress was narrowed. The hips and bottom had pads included to create a more dramatic shape.

Flower girls’ tribute to Kate’s mother

Another touching detail was in Kate’s flower girls’ outfits for the special day. She had four bridesmaids – Lady Louise Windsor, Margarita Armstrong-Jones (granddaughter of Princess Margaret), Grace van Cutsem (daughter of William’s friends) and Eliza Lopes (granddaughter of Camilla).

Their dresses, made from the same fabric as Kate’s wedding dress, included a sweet detail. They had their names and the date stitched into the lining.

Meanwhile, Kate also honoured her family by having floral crowns designed to replicate the one worn by her mother Carole during her own wedding day in 1981.

Princess Kate looked stunning in her Alexander McQueen dress (Credit: BBC)

William and Kate car on wedding day

In a sweet tribute from their friends, William and Kate’s car was decorated. They left the post-wedding afternoon reception at Buckingham Palace in King Charles‘ blue Aston Martin.

The couple’s friends decorated the car with “L” plates, ribbons, balloons with their initials C and W as well as a “JU5T WED” number plate.

Cute!

William and Harry’s sweatproof uniforms

Prince Harry acted as William’s best man on the big day. William wore an Irish Guards mounted officer’s uniform in Guard of Honour Order.

Meanwhile, Harry wore the uniform of a captain of the Blues and Royals (Royal Horse Guards and 1st Dragoons).

However, to be safe when it came to the weather, sweat pads were added to the uniforms to prevent any risk of the brothers passing out.

Harry and William’s uniforms were sweat proof to avoid them getting too hot (Credit: BBC)

William’s dessert request

William apparently made a food request during his wedding day. He reportedly has a favourite pudding – a chocolate biscuit cake and a royal family recipe.

Guests reportedly enjoyed the rich dessert. Baker Fiona Cairns created William and Kate’s official cake – which featured eight tiers!

Couples will still reference their wedding when they are trying to achieve this style for themselves.

Nikita Thorne, Head of Strategy at wedding directory Guides For Brides said: “There has always been pressure to choose a style that follows trends of the moment or is unique. But, here we are, 13 years later looking at photos of Kate and William’s big day, feeling as though it could have happened within the last few years.

“Only a truly timeless style can achieve that. Couples will still reference their wedding when they are trying to achieve this style for themselves. Their wedding was a masterclass in executing this well and really gave people the confidence to go for the classic look!”

Read more: Prince William admits his children ‘forget’ to clean out new pets in glimpse at family life

Leave your anniversary messages for William and Kate on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.