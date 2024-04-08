Alison Hammond lands new BBC One show, Alison Hammond’s Big Weekend: ‘I’m so excited’

In Alison Hammond news, the TV star has landed her own BBC One show it has been announced.

The exciting new TV project will launch on the channel in 2025, it has been revealed.

Alison Hammond bags new BBC One show

Today (Monday, April 8), the BBC announced that Alison will be fronting her own show next year.

The new programme, titled Alison Hammond’s Big Weekend, will see This Morning star Alison spend 48 hours with a celebrity.

This will give the viewers at home an exclusive glimpse into the celeb’s life and home. The show will consist of six, half-hour episodes.

The BBC has said that the new six-part series, which will be filmed across the UK, will serve up “big laughs, big revelations and a whole load of celebrity realness”.

“I’m so excited to serve up some big lols and tons of OMG revelations on the BBC as I spend some quality time with some of the UK’s favourite celebrities,” Alison said.

Alison Hammond to front new BBC One show in 2025

The 49-year-old then continued.

“When I’m on a mission no secret is safe, and trust me no stone or cupboard will go unturned!” she added.

Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC, said: “Alison is one of the most warm-hearted presenters in the UK and it’s no surprise that big name celebrities are lining up to have her spend the weekend at their homes. It’s going to be a blast!”

Mel Balac, Creative Director for Entertainment at BBC Studios, said: “Alison is the perfect woman for the job. She wears her heart on her sleeve and her incredible openness, energy and warmth will shed new light on the celebrities she spends the weekend with.”

“When Alison comes knocking it’s a special appointment you won’t want to miss!” she then added.

Fans react

Some fans of the star were thrilled by the news today.

“Oh, now THIS is an excellent commission,” one fan tweeted.

“Let’s go! [party emoji],” another then gushed. “This sounds good but 30-minute episodes make it sound like it will be rushed. But I will be watching it,” a third then wrote.

However, some fans appeared less than enthused.

“They’ve now gone straight through the bottom of the barrel and have started a whole new level of scraping…,” one wrote.

Additionally, another then grumbled: “Watching Paint dry is much more fun.”

Alison Hammond’s Big Weekend will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in 2025.

