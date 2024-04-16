This Morning host Alison Hammond has been pictured with a mystery man, widely speculated to be her new boyfriend.

Alison – who makes her For The Love of Dogs debut tonight (April 16) – has been single since her split from Ben Hawkins early in 2023.

But Alison has been seen cosying up to a mystery man in a series of cute snaps shared online. Alison’s mystery man, in a leather jacket, brown scarf, hat and glasses, “looked like the cat that got the cream”, sources claimed.

Now, one body language expert has exclusively told ED! that the pictures are “quite telling”. What’s more, he reckons they seem to be in the “early stages” of a new romance.

Alison Hammond has been single for a year following split from boyfriend Ben (Credit: Splash News)

Alison Hammond and new ‘boyfriend’ have ‘deep connection’

Speaking on behalf of Spin Genie, Darren Stanton told ED!: “The picture of Alison and the mystery man is quite telling.

“They’ve both adopted the same posture, which is something called matching and mirroring. They’ve also got one arm around each other and one hand in their pocket, that is a naturally reciprocated gesture. It means there’s trust and a deep connection between them.”

There is definitely a growing rapport there.

He added: “Alison is a very tactile person, where he seems to be slightly more introverted. She appears to be more into and more comfortable posing for the photos with the nature of what she does. She’s happy to be in front of the camera, but I feel that he probably isn’t used to having the spotlight on him.”

‘Early stages’

Lifting the lid on their romance, Darren reckons their body language shows a “growing rapport”.

“In terms of their body language, there is definitely a growing rapport there. But there seems to be something around his eyes that tells me he feels a little bit like a rabbit in headlights. From these photos, though, it does appear to go a step beyond purely being a friendship.

“While they seem to be in the early stages, they already seem comfortable enough to stand so close together,” he added.

“Overall, the key gestures for me is that they’ve got the same sort of smile, both seem relaxed and comfortable in each other’s company, and showcase a great amount of matching and mirroring.”

Alison makes her For The Love of Dogs debut tonight (Credit: ITV)

‘Alison has never been happier’

Sources who saw Alison and her mystery man out and about told The Sun he looked like “the cat that got the cream”.

The source also went on to allege: “Alison has never been happier. She has had a turbulent love life, but is finally confident she has found a trusted companion. They looked just like honeymooners.”

ED! has contacted Alison’s reps for comment.

Read more: Alison Hammond’s friends ‘beg’ the ‘exhausted’ star to ‘take a break’

Catch Alison on For The Love of Dogs tonight (April 16) at 8pm on ITV1.

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.