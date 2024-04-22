Inside Alison Hammond’s ‘truly unforgettable’ weekend away at lavish hotel with ‘new boyfriend’

In Alison Hammond news, the star has shared a jaw-dropping glimpse into her ‘roaring’ weekend away.

The star took to social media to show off her wild trip – which included some unbelievable feline pals. ~She reportedly enjoyed the trip with her reported boyfriend – David. She’s apparently dating the hunky 6ft 10in model, who is 23 years her junior.

The For the Love of Dogs host really got to grips with her animal loving side over the weekend, as she took a trip to a luxury safari hotel.

It isn’t just the out of this world facilities that will shock you, it’s also the price tag…

Alison Hammond enjoyed a wild weekend (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond news

In a dreamy montage, Alison took to Instagram to give her fans a look into her very unique staycation. Alongside the clip that showed off glimpses into her weekend away, Alison penned: “What a lovely stay at @portlympnepark.

“A superb hotel and reserve! Staying at the Lyons lodge was a dream and truly unforgettable. Thanks for the invite and looking after me.”

Meanwhile, in the video, Alison panned over some idyllic views, including a fancy terrace, outdoor baths and a glamorous safari themed restaurant.

The This Morning favourite also showed some very roar-some pals that joined her stay, lions, gorillas and even a tapir, which Alison got very hands on with!

Alison Hammond’s wild staycation

Alison stayed at the Port Lympne Park hotel, which gives its guest the chance to get very up close and personal with some stunning wild animals whilst staying at the luxurious grounds and in boutique style rooms or lodges.

Their website describes the place as an “unforgettable safari experience set against hundreds of acres of stunning Kentish savannah”.

The location boasts a zoo, luxury bistro dining and even the chance to act as a zookeeper for the day. Port Lympne also favours conservation and looking after their wildlife.

In addition, they explain: “Port Lympne Reserve is very different from a conventional zoo and we ensure that here the animals always come first. The Reserve is a breeding sanctuary for rare and endangered species.”

Alison’s trip came with a hefty price tag (Credit: ITV / This Morning / Youtube)

Alison Hammond weekend trip

Alison’s stay is enough to fill you with ‘pride’ (get it?) as she stayed at the Lion’s Lodge. The reserve’s website says of the place: “Lion Lodge is the most luxurious overnight accommodation at Port Lympne Hotel & Reserve in Kent. This fully immersing experience gives guests the chance to sleep with lions!”

“The first of its kind worldwide, the Lion Lodges are timber clad, Manhattan loft style buildings, set within the lion’s natural and spacious habitat.

“Featuring picture windows in both the master bedroom and the open plan living area, guests will be just a breath away from magnificent lions.”

Meanwhile, due to it’s amazing facilities, having a weekend away like Alison’s does come with a hefty price tag. Just one night at Lion’s Lodge can cost an eye-watering £1,355.

We’d be ‘lion’ if we said we aren’t jealous!

