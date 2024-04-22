This Morning star Josie Gibson is giving a candid insight into her friendship with none other than fellow ITV host, Alison Hammond.

Josie has admitted that their friendship actually includes a lot of tears. But, it’s happy ones!

The TV favourite has opened up about her relationship with the For the Love of Dogs host, as well as what her own This Morning fate may hold.

This Morning’s Josie has opened up about her friendship with Alison (Credit: ITV / This Morning)

Josie Gibson and Alison Hammond

Although the presenting pair often put on a united front, that doesn’t mean there aren’t tears involved behind the scenes. But fear not, Josie explained it is the good kind.

The Bristolian beauty told OK! of Alison’s hilarious antics, stating: “She’s the funniest – you know when somebody makes you cry laughing? She makes me cry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alison Hammond (@alisonhammond55)

“Our energies just match. And sometimes when we film together, they’re like, ‘What are we going to do because you two just can’t stop laughing?'”

So it seems that Josie has a fantastic time on set, but what does this mean for her This Morning future?

Since Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard took over from Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, Josie’s presenting status has been the question on every TV fans’ lips.

Josie has now chimed in on the matter and addressed her interest in becoming the main presenter…

Alison Hammond and Josie Gibson seem to have a close bond (Credit: ITV)

Josie Gibson addresses This Morning future

She said: “On This Morning, I’ve got my dream gig and I do a bit of everything. I do a bit in the studio, I can go on the road, do a competition. I’m an all-rounder I think. I love being able to do everything so, between us, I think I’ve got the best gig.”

Josie’s TV skills don’t end there though. She has recently bagged a huge deal. Josie will be appearing on popular supermarket Iceland’s adverts.

Speaking about her latest job, Josie said: “I remember shopping in Iceland when I was a little girl so it feels incredibly surreal to be working with them as the face of the brand.

“I love that Iceland is a great British business always doing the right thing for shoppers. I admire and support their commitment to bringing the best-value products and deals to its customers.”

She added: “Shooting the ad and meeting the team was so much fun and I can’t wait for people to see it.”

