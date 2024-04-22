Josie Gibson denies Stephen Mulhern ‘romance’ rumours: ‘People must think I’m a right goer’

Josie Gibson and Stephen Mulhern have been the victims of romance rumours over the past few days. The two happy-go-lucky presenters often bring smiles to our faces when starring on our TV screens.

But who’d of thought they could be making each other blush in private? Plenty of fans apparently, after it was reported the pair had been spotted holding hands.

Now, Josie has had her say on whether she is really dating Stephen…

Josie Gibson is rumoured to be growing closer to Stephen Mulhern (Credit: Kiera Fyles / SplashNews.com)

Josie Gibson speaks out on Stephen Mulhern romance

Although Josie and Stephen were spotted looking very cosy and holding hands, the This Morning beauty has insisted it is not how it looks.

Unfortunately, it sounds like romance isn’t on the cards for the pair. In a candid chat with OK!, Josie has explained: “We are really good friends, I really adore him, but there’s no romance in the air.”

She continued: “Every bloke that I come in contact with, the press seems to think that I’m having it off with them. People must think I’m a right goer. I’m not like that. To be with somebody or to even kiss somebody, I’ve really got to love them.”

However, Josie might still be hopeful for a future romance. She said: “You know when you get that magic connection? For me it only comes around like once every seven years or eight years. I love the love because those are very, very special [moments] when you find them.”

Josie Gibson and Stephen Mulhern get cosy backstage

The snaps that sparked the rumours were taken on the set of Saturday Night Takeaway. The images saw the pair grinning as they walked together backstage, whilst holding hands.

Although it did seem that Josie might have new love on her hands, the star has previously explained that her pursuit for romance isn’t simple.

Stephen Mulhern is very private about his dating life (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Josie has previously said that her past heartaches are the reason she’s single.

“Do you know what? I just can’t have my heart broken again like I just can’t do it. I always meet them and like they’re not very good,” she said.

