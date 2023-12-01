Strictly 2023 star Zara McDermott has ‘early signs of osteoporosis’ as she makes changes to her diet

Star of Strictly 2023 Zara McDermott has opened up to her Instagram fans about a health condition which appears to run in her family.

The 26-year-old media personality recently competed on this year’s Strictly but was eliminated fifth. Soon after her exit, her Made In Chelsea star boyfriend Sam Thompson entered the I’m A Celebrity jungle and currently remains there.

While away from her boyfriend, Zara has revealed the details surrounding her health condition.

Zara competed on this year’s Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2023 star Zara has made changes to her diet

During an Instagram Q&A yesterday (November 30), a fan asked Zara what her favourite coffee is. Responding with a sweet snapshot holding a hot drink with cream, she opened up about her osteoporosis diagnosis.

“I always have a skinny mocha. I used to be an almond milk gal but I recently found I have early signs of developing osteoporosis (my mum and nan both have it!) so I’m making switches to add calcium into my diet! Starting with my coffee,” she wrote.

“My absolute fave at the moment is the maple hazel from Costa hah I’m so obsessed with it,” Zara continued.

According to the NHS website: “Osteoporosis is a health condition that weakens bones, making them fragile and more likely to break. It develops slowly over several years and is often only diagnosed when a fall or sudden impact causes a bone to break.”

Until a bone is broken, Osteoporosis is not usually painful. However, broken bones in the spine are commonly the reason for long-term pain.

Zara opened up about her health during an Instagram Q&A (Credit: Instagram)

The real reason Zara won’t be heading to the jungle to greet Sam

In the same Instagram Q&A, Zara explained the reason why she won’t be jetting over to Australia to greet her boyfriend Sam when he exits the jungle.

“We’ve had a few laughs and jokes about this. But in all seriousness, Sam thought I was still going to be in Strictly (bless him, the optimism),” she wrote. She revealed that Pete Wicks “cleared his whole diary for two to three weeks to be there” instead.

Zara continued: “I also have had to rush back to work as soon as Strictly finished to finish two of my documentaries before Christmas which I am currently abroad filming now and we also have training for our final Strictly number.”

