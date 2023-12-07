I’m A Celeb: Josie Gibson feels ‘responsible’ over Fred Sirieix’s exit as fans turn on This Morning host

I’m A Celebrity star Josie Gibson felt somewhat guilty over Fred Sirieix’s elimination during last night’s episode (Wednesday, December 6).

Fred was evicted from the jungle on Tuesday night (December 5) – and Josie felt as though she was to blame.

First Dates star Fred left earlier this week (Credit: ITV)

Fred and Josie Gibson clash on I’m A Celebrity

Before his elimination, Fred found himself clashing with Josie over the cooking.

Josie was made camp cook during Saturday’s show (December 2) – and Fred was on pot-washing duty. Fred had been the camp cook beforehand.

However, Fred couldn’t seem to let go of his previous role and turned into something of a backseat…well…cook.

The French star kept hovering around Josie as she was cooking – and it started to get on the This Morning star’s nerves.

“Me and Tony are the chefs. He’s a pot wash now. He’s got to give the reins over to me. It’s only me and Tony can fit on that horse. No Fred,” she said in the Bush Telegraph.

Later, Fred branded Josie’s preparation of the food a “disaster”. He also criticised her cooking in general. Josie complained that Fred is “really getting involved all the time.” She also said it was something she was slowly losing her patience with.

Josie felt guilty over Fred’s exit (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity: Josie Gibson admits she feels ‘responsible’ for Fred’s exit

This whole debacle seemingly turned I’m A Celeb viewers on Fred – which eventually led to him being voted out.

However, Fred’s exit didn’t seem to sit well with Josie, who admitted that she felt somewhat responsible for his jungle elimination.

“The thing is, I feel maybe I’m a bit responsible,” Josie said as the campmates walked through the jungle to wave Fred off.

“What for?” Tony Bellew asked. “Fred,” Josie replied.

“No, no, not at all. Not at all,” Tony reassured the This Morning star.

“I’ll be sad to see him go,” Josie said in the Bush Telegraph. “Even though we had our, you know, battle of the chefs, I did really like him.”

Fans aren’t happy with Josie (Credit: ITV)

Fans turn on Josie

However, not every fan agreed with Tony’s reassurances. Some are of the opinion that Josie had been responsible for Fred’s exit.

“Yes…you were a LOT responsible Josie…Hopefully, you’ll be gone tonight though…,” one angry ITV viewer tweeted last night.

“Yes Josie you are responsible stop playing to the camera two-faced,” another said.

“Yeah, you a bit responsible Josie,” a third wrote. However, one fan was quick to allay Josie’s guilt…sort of.

“Fred leaving 100% wasn’t you Josie, he done that to himself, however, your constant laughing behind his back and gossiping with the girls, that’s 100% you,” they said.

