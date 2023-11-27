I’m A Celebrity star Josie Gibson tipped to host Dancing On Ice by the bookies

I’m A Celebrity star Josie Gibson could land a major TV role following her stint in the jungle, according to the bookmakers.

The star’s odds of hosting a popular ITV show have been slashed following her impressive start to jungle life…

Josie is doing well in the jungle (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity star Josie Gibson to land major new role?

When Josie leaves Australia, the 38-year-old This Morning star could be landing the coveted Dancing On Ice hosting gig.

According to bookmakers William Hill, Josie is currently at 5/1 to replace Holly Willoughby as the host of Dancing On Ice when it returns early next year.

It hasn’t been confirmed yet who will be hosting the hit ITV show – however, Stephen Mulhern and Holly Willoughby have been heavily tipped to present together.

“The rumour mill around Dancing On Ice continues to turn and shows no sign of stopping, with Holly Willoughby still well fancied to return for another series at 1/4 despite reports of a strained relationship with ITV,” William Hill spokesperson Lee Phelps said.

Will we see this duo hosting the show in 2024? (Credit: ITV)

Josie to host Dancing On Ice?

Lee then continued. “Current Catchphrase presenter Stephen Mulhern looks a shoo-in at 1/10 to be one of the hosts on the in 2024, with Josie Gibson third in the market at 5/1 having picked up a few more fans for her ongoing performance in I’m A Celebrity,” he said.

“Should ITV decide on a complete shake-up on the ice, four of the network’s veterans will be patiently waiting to step in with Rochelle Humes, Alison Hammond, Denise van Outen and Christine Lampard all lurking at 8/1.”

It remains to be seen whether Holly will return – or a new presenter will fill the void she’s left behind…

‘Nigel’s been a tiny bit whiffy’ (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity: Josie Gibson has fans in stitches with Nigel Farage remarks

Meanwhile, Josie made herself a firm fan favourite (if she wasn’t one already) with her comments about Nigel Farage’s smelliness in the jungle.

Speaking on the show on Saturday (November 25), Josie remarked that Nigel still stinks, despite washing every day.

“There’s been times when we’ve been out on trials and Nigel’s been a tiny bit whiffy,” she said in the Bush Telegraph.

“He’s been washing. Washing every day. But he still stinks,” she then said. “I don’t know what it is… But he’s started using his deodorant now, which is a really good thing.”

Viewers were in stitches. “Josie saying Nigel Farage stinks on national TV. Do you know how hilarious that is?” one fan tweeted.

“Josie verbatim said Nigel stinks. LMAO, I love her,” another said.

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Monday, November 27) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

