This Morning fans were not too happy as Josie Gibson made her return after her I’m A Celebrity stint today (December 18).

The TV favourite recently swapped the iconic This Morning sofa for the Aussie jungle. Josie appeared alongside the likes of Danielle Harold, Fred Sirieix and show winner Sam Thompson for the latest series.

And this week, Josie was back to front ITV daytime show This Morning – but it seems fans were not impressed with the way the show handled her return.

The This Morning presenter was back on the show (Credit: ITV)

Josie Gibson returns to This Morning

On Monday, presenting favourite Craig Doyle welcomed viewers tuning into the show. Beaming to the camera, he said: “It’s a very special day, because our Josie has come home!”

Bristol favourite Josie then walked onto the set and through the studio. Wearing her iconic jungle hat, the entire team roared with applause at Josie as she made her way to greet Craig.

Along the way, she hugged and kissed members of staff wearing T-shirts with her face on. This Morning bosses even brought in a replica throne from I’m A Celeb – where Josie sat down and gave a rundown of her jungle experience.

Fans were not happy with how the show handled her return (Credit: ITV)

This Morning fans slam Josie’s return to show

However, despite all the fanfare it seemed This Morning viewers were not too keen on Josie’s return – with one branding it as “over the top”.

Fuming on X, formerly known as Twitter, one person said: “God she’s only been on a TV show not to war.” A second chimed in and proclaimed: “Well that’s one way to welcome Josie back.” A third penned: “Ffs. How over the top is this [bleep]?” “Not watching thankfully,” said another.

But some viewers were more than happy to see Josie back on This Morning. A loyal fan gushed: “Nice to see Craig and Josie back!” Someone else said: “I won’t be tweeting but I wanted to say one thing. JOSIE IS BACK!!!!!”

Josie became a firm favourite on I’m A Celeb (Credit: ITV)

Josie on I’m A Celeb

In her first interview since her exit, last week Josie spoke to Dermot O’Leary and Christine Lampard on This Morning where she confessed that she didn’t think she would be able to get through I’m A Celebrity.

She also revealed: “When I first got there, actually I sat there under my quilt and I honestly thought, how am I going to do this? How am I ever going to see this through?” she said.

Since then, the telly favourite said that her spider phobia has gotten a little less. She also said she was “proud” of being the last woman left standing. “I’ve been in there six months. One day is like three rolled into one. It feels like forever. But I couldn’t have done the experience without the campmates I had. There was a real connection,” she added.

Read more: Cat Deeley ‘turns down’ This Morning role as show relaunch postponed: ‘No way it’ll happen in January now’

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.