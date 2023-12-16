Cat Deeley ‘turns down’ This Morning role as show relaunch postponed: ‘No way it’ll happen in January now’

This Morning bosses are said to be “gutted” after Cat Deeley reportedly turned down the opportunity to replace Holly Willoughby.

It was reported yesterday (Friday December 15) that Cat and Ben Shephard had been picked as the ITV daytime series’ new permanent hosts.

Cat Deeley was popular with viewers as she co-hosted alongside Rylan on This Morning recently (Credit: YouTube)

Furthermore, the report claimed she and the GMB host Ben would each be in line for a £550,000 deal.

However, MailOnline today (Saturday December 16) reckons a This Morning relaunch has been delayed.

And that’s because, the tabloid website claims, Cat has decided to return to the US to host So You Think You Can Dance? instead.

Cat also fronted the ITV daytime series with Craig Doyle (Credit: YouTube)

This Morning relaunch on hold as Cat Deeley ‘turns down job’

Cat has hosted the talent show in the States since 2005. And MailOnline speculates a filming schedule could mean she is only available for a few weeks in February and March. Live episodes could run up until June.

MailOnline quotes an unnamed source as saying: “There are a lot of people [at ITV] pulling their hair out right now. The relaunch date was supposed to be in January but that is no way going to happen now.”

‘They just couldn’t make it work’

The unidentified insider went on: “Cat was the answer. She would have been an absolute triumph but they just couldn’t make it work. Now it is a case of back to the drawing board to decide a new plan of action.”

ED! has contacted representatives for This Morning and Cat Deeley for comment.

Ben Shephard had been tipped to form a dream combo with Cat (Credit: ITV)

Will Ben Shephard join This Morning?

The same MailOnline article claims Ben is understood to be remaining at Good Morning Britain “for the time being”.

However, The Sun recently indicated Ben was a lock for one of the permanent presenting slots.

A source was quoted as saying: “He’s an extremely safe pair of hands, has real gravitas, and doesn’t have a whiff of scandal around him – he’s purer than pure. Cat is the number one target to replace Holly, but negotiations are ongoing.

“Lots of people were considered, but ultimately it’s all about chemistry. Everyone is very excited, and the sense is that Ben and Cat will be a real boost to morale on the ground.”

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

