This Morning favourites Craig and Cat not compatible, body language expert claims

This Morning presenters Craig Doyle and Cat Deeley‘s compatibility has been criticised by a body language expert.

Speaking on behalf of Spin Genie, expert Darren Stanton highlighted a lack of engagement between the pair when they work together, though said that they “get the job done”.

Are Craig and Cat a good This Morning match? (Credit: ITV)

“They don’t look that natural when they’re together”

Darren said: “I don’t buy it with them. Cat is massively experienced and it comes naturally to her. However, I sense some nervousness from Craig when they’re together and it may be that he’s intimidated by her experience as a presenter.”

He added: “I could see signs of awkwardness from Craig and he was masking his emotions. Nervousness is coming through. Cat was the most confident out of the two. They don’t look that natural when they’re together and it comes across as quite distant at times.”

This will no doubt come as a blow to This Morning bosses, as they continue to experiment with different presenters to find permanent replacements for Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, who departed this year after 14 and 21 years on the show respectively.

Most compatible This Morning presenters announced

So who is the most compatible pair on This Morning? Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond, perhaps? Or Craig and Josie Gibson?

According to Darren, it’s Cat with Rylan Clark who make up the most compatible pair.

Cat and Rylan were a hit (Credit: ITV)

He then said: “Rylan and Cat come across as best friends and it’s infectious for the audience. They have a lot of fun on screen and they can let go and be themselves in front of the viewers. There’s a great level of chemistry here, and as a viewer, you feel like you’re in the same room as them.

“You can tell Rylan loves presenting. It’s his passion and he cares a lot about it. Rylan and Cat are very comfortable with each other. He shows Cat a lot of respect, and that is key to success. They aren’t fighting for airtime, they’re just enjoying themselves,” he then added.

Meanwhile, this week is seeing some new presenters taking to the sofa as frequent co-host Alison is away doing pantomime.

Christine Lampard made her first This Morning appearance in seven years when she hosted on Monday (December 11), while Mollie King took the reins yesterday and today. Lisa Snowdon is set to host for the remainder of the week.

Read more: Sam Thompson and girlfriend Zara want to be ‘next Eamonn and Ruth’ as they’re tipped by bookies to host This Morning

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.