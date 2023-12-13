New King of the Jungle Sam Thompson has been on our screens a lot over the last three weeks – but could we be seeing more of him and girlfriend Zara McDermott in the near future?

Former Made in Chelsea star Sam and ex-Love Islander Zara have been tipped by bookies to host This Morning. And Sam himself has discussed the possibility of hosting an episode jointly with his girlfriend.

It’s thought that ITV may want to capitalise on Sam’s increased popularity. Meanwhile, both Sam and Zara have some free space in their diaries following their recent time on I’m A Celebrity and Strictly Come Dancing respectively.

Could Sam and Zara try their hand at presenting? (Credit: Channel 4)

Sam would ‘love’ to work with girlfriend Zara

Sam told the Daily Express in a new interview: “I have absolutely no desire to not work with Zara! I love working with her, it is so fun. We’ve never really had much of an opportunity, to be honest. It’s just never been the right time.

“It’s all about trying to find the time, but one day I would absolutely love to. If I’m honest with you, I’d love to do a sort of hosting thing with her – like an Eamonn and Ruth! That would be fun.”

Sam would love to emulate husband-wife duo Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford (Credit: ITV)

Bookies offering odds on Sam joining This Morning

Following the departures of long-standing presenting duo Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby from This Morning this year, ITV’s flagship daytime show has been trying out myriad new hosts in order to find a new winning formula. The likes of Josie Gibson, Craig Doyle, Rochelle Humes and Rylan Clark have been filling in of late.

But bookmaker William Hill is already offering odds on Sam joining the show either as a guest presenter or in a permanent role. He’s currently at 4/6 to join between now and the end of next year.

A spokesperson for William Hill said: “Sam Thompson’s reign as King of the Jungle may still be in its infancy, but we’re already looking ahead to what lies in store next for the Made in Chelsea star.”

Could Sam follow in his girlfriend’s footsteps and appear on Strictly too? They’re offering odds of 8/1 for the I’m A Celeb champ to try his hand at ballroom dancing after he supported Zara on the show this year.

