I’m A Celeb: Sam’s girlfriend Zara McDermott sends fans wild with reaction to star being crowned King of the Jungle

Zara McDermott wasn’t Down Under as Sam Thompson was crowned I’m A Celeb 2023 winner on Sunday (December 10) evening. But the former Strictly Come Dancing contestant’s reaction to him being crowned King of the Jungle still sent fans wild!

Sam, 31, edged out retired boxer Tony Bellew to become the series victor, with former MEP Nigel Farage voted out in third.

I’m A Celeb 2023 came down to the popular dup of Sam Thompson and Tony Bellew (Credit: ITV)

Sam wins I’m A Celeb

It was revealed several weeks ago that Made In Chelsea cast member Sam picked Pete Wicks to be on hand when he left the jungle camp, rather than his girlfriend Zara.

And even though Zara wasn’t in Oz for Sam’s ITV reality series coronation, she and a host of loved ones celebrated Sam’s special moment with great enthusiasm. And Zara’s Insta followers couldn’t get enough of how overjoyed Zara and her crew appeared to be.

Zara McDermott celebrates Sam Thompson victory

The clip Zara shared on her Insta depicted the seconds leading up to the announcement Sam (read his ED! profile here) had won.

Amid a throng of supporters watching the box intently, Zara could be seen crossing her fingers as her gaze didn’t leave the screen.

Zara and the well wishers jumped up in delight as Sam’s win was confirmed. Zara was also seen screaming with excitement as cameras captured the moments around the big reveal.

And commenters on Zara’s post made it clear how happy they were for him – and thrilled to see how pleased it made her, too.

Sam Thompson, boyfriend of Zara McDermott, is your I’m A Celebrity King of the Jungle for 2023! (Credit: ITV)

How fans reacted

Several emotional commenters indicated reliving the telly occasion had them “crying again”.

“I came straight on here to see what was posted!! So happy for him!!” said one fan of Zara and Sam’s.

Another jubilant fan added: “Yesss! So happy for him and you all! He completely deserved this!”

“Don’t know why Sam’s jungle experience has made me so emotional. The best man won!” said another enthralled onlooker.

While someone else admitted: “I’ve literally NEVER been so invested in I’m A Celeb, I’m so pleased for Sam.”

Additionally, another person said about Zara: “Love how you’ve got your fingers crossed @zara_mcdermott.”

Zara is happier for Sam than Sam!

And yet another fan chipped in: “@zara_mcdermott is happier for Sam than Sam!”

