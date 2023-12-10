I’m A Celebrity final: Sam Thompson is crowned King of the Jungle as he beats Tony Bellew to win the show

The final of I’m A Celebrity 2023 saw the crowning of a new King of the Jungle tonight (December 10).

After a closely-fought battle between the remaining three men – Sam Thompson, Tony Bellew and Nigel Farage – only one could emerge victorious.

And, after Nigel was eliminated in third place, it was time for Sam and Tony to go head-to-head in the final battle.

Tony Bellew had an adorable bromance with fellow finalist Sam Thompson (Credit: ITV)

‘And the winner of I’m A Celebrity 2023 is…’

With the nation waiting with baited breath, hosts Ant and Dec invited the boys into the studio for a chat. This came before they announced the new King of the Jungle.

It’s like a dream that I don’t want you to wake me up from.

Sam’s jungle highlights were up first, with the Made In Chelsea star telling the hosts: “It’s like a dream that I don’t want you to wake me up from. I just feel like the luckiest person in the world to have been able to do this.”

He then added: “Even the moments where you’re feeling a little bit low you’re like, I’m feeling low in the jungle!”

Ant then joked that Sam had made no secret of loving the show, and the hosts: “Just how good was it meeting us?” Ant asked. “It was so good!” Sam enthused!”

Asked what it would mean to be crowned King of the Jungle, Sam admitted: “I’m going to be honest with you, I just wanted to make Cyclone!”

Tony names Sam King of the Jungle

Tony’s chat was up next. He told the boys: “It wasn’t easy. But I definitely think I was put here to be around Sam and get to know him.”

Ant then joked about Tony’s “backchat” during the trials. “I’m sorry. I’m sorry,” he laughed.

Asked what it would mean to be named King, Tony admitted: “I predicted this 10 days ago. This is your King of the Jungle,” he said, pointing at Sam.

Ant and Dec then crowned the winner of I’m A Celebrity 2023. And, as predicted, it was a win for the lovely Sam.

Sam Thompson was bookies’ favourite going into the final (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react as I’m A Celebrity final crowns winner

Viewers quickly took to social media to share their views about the newest member of TV royalty.

Speaking about Sam’s win, one thrilled fan said: “Get in Sam. Well deserved winner. Deserves it so much.” Another then added: “One of the best-ever winners, a genuinely kind hearted person who never stops smiling, flying the flag for ADHD.”

A third then commented: “Has there ever been a more worthy winner than Sam.” Another then said: “Yesss Sam, absolutely over the moon for him man what a guyyyy.”

“You’ve just made a boy’s dream come true,” Sam told Ant and Dec before Josie presented his jungle crown.

