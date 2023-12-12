Alison Hammond takes on new role amid This Morning’s shake-up – performing at the panto!

This Morning star Alison Hammond has announced on Instagram that she’s set to star in a pantomime this festive season.

The This Morning presenter posed with the cast of Jack and the Beanstalk. She’ll be appearing in the panto at the Hippodrome in Birmingham.

Alison is taking a break from This Morning

Alison’s announcement comes amid a potential shake-up of the This Morning hosts. ITV bosses have been trying out several different presenters in a bid to replace Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, who both left this year.

Christine Lampard fronted the show yesterday (December 11), with Mollie King today and Wednesday, and Lisa Snowdon rounding off the week.

Recently, Rylan Clark and Emma Willis have hosted together, while Cat Deeley has also presented.

And Alison is taking a break at the moment to allow her to fulfill her pantomime duties. A source told The Mirror, of the variety of presenters we’ve seen in recent weeks: “It gives us a great opportunity to mix things up and see what lands well and resonates with the viewers.”

“There is a wealth of talent available and no shortage of takers, given it is one of the most sought-after spots in television.”

Fans are excited

It looks as though many of Alison’s followers are looking forward to seeing her in the panto. One excited fan said: “We are coming on Christmas Eve – we caaaann’t wait!!!” while another commented: “Can’t wait. We come every year and just love [actor] Matt [Slack] lol. See you on the 27th.”

Another said: “Looking forward to seeing you all. Sadly my dad passed away suddenly last Christmas so first one without him, so looking forward to a few belly laughs at the panto as my dad would not want me being sad all over Christmas, but hard being first one without him. We’ve booked every year for the past seven years because of Matt Slack and Doreen and Andrew, all so funny all the pantos, but a massive bonus Alison being in it this year.”

Matt will be returning to the Hippodrome for his tenth year of panto. Alongside him and Alison are the likes of former EastEnders star Samantha Womack, Doreen Tipton, and Andrew Ryan.

