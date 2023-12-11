This Morning: Christine Lampard, Mollie King, and Lisa Snowdon to host alongside Dermot this week

This Morning will see three new co-hosts take to the sofa this week as the search for Holly Willoughby’s replacement continues.

Christine Lampard, Mollie King, and Lisa Snowdon will be paired up with Dermot O’Leary this week.

ITV bosses have signed up the trio to fill in for Alison Hammond who is on a break to appear in panto.

This Morning: Who will be the permanent presenters?

A source told The Mirror: “It gives us a great opportunity to mix things up and see what lands well and resonates with the viewers.”

Bosses will reportedly unveil the new This Morning hosting lineup in the New Year. Other presenters such as Emma Willis, 47, and Rylan Clark, 35 have impressed, however, they have not been named as permanent fixtures…yet.

Emma Willis and Rylan Clarke have filled in for Alison and Rochelle (Credit: This Morning)

Viewers have also seen Rochelle Humes 34, Craig Doyle, 52, Josie Gibson, 38, and Cat Deeley, 47, take on hosting duties.

The source then added: “There is a wealth of talent available and no shortage of takers, given it is one of the most sought-after spots in television.”

This Morning has had a very rocky year following the exits of both Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

However, it’s been reported that there is a “buoyant” mood on This Morning now too, following a rise in ratings.

ED! has contacted ITV for comment.

Dermot O’Leary has been paired with other hosts (Credit: This Morning)

Emma Willis and Rylan Clarke are fan favourites

Meanwhile, Emma became a fan favourite earlier this month after the guest presenter hosted alongside Rylan. Viewers hailed them as the “perfect duo.”

“No more changing presenters, you have THE perfect duo here!” one fan announced on Twitter.

“Rylan Clark and Emma Willis are [the] perfect combo. So enjoyable, naturally funny & easy to watch,” another then added. A third then agreed: “Rylan and Emma Willis presenting This Morning is the best duo they’ve had in a good length of time!”

Read more: This Morning favourite Cat Deeley returns to US hosting duties dashing viewers’ hopes of ITV role

Who do you think will be a permanent fixture on This Morning? Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to then share your thoughts.