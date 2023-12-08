This Morning presenters Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary replaced by ‘dream team’ Rylan Clark and Emma Willis

This Morning viewers were left surprised this morning (December 8) after usual Friday presenters Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary were mysteriously absent and replaced by Rylan Clark and Emma Willis.

Reaction from viewers was largely positive. One was happy to see a change, writing on X: “A lovely way to start the show without Alison and Dermot – actually pleasantly surprised.”

Another happy viewer commented: “Loving the new dream team, Rylan and Emma on This Morning. So natural, great chemistry, and lots of laughs. Thank you ITV.”

This Morning presenters Alison and Dermot weren’t hosting Friday as usual today (Credit: ITV)

Could Rylan and Emma get the job for good?

One even called for the duo to land the job on a permanent basis, while another opined: “Love Emma and Rylan on This Morning, such a nice, natural chemistry. Best duo seen on there for years!! Keep these two on permanently.”

Give Them Both a Permanent presenting Job #ThisMorning Emma Willis & Rylan Clark — UKTV Forever (@UKTVForever) December 8, 2023

Another said that they’d stopped watching This Morning, but are enjoying the new duo: “I stopped watching This Morning because it was too cringy to say the least. But now I’m loving it with Rylan and Emma. Both very natural, and funny people. They bounce off each other, and it’s such a joy to watch. Keep them on permanently.”

Rylan and Emma previously hosted together in 2018 (Credit: ITV)

Is the show the same without ex This Morning presenters Holly and Phil?

However, not everyone is a fan. One said that the show isn’t the same without previous presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, while one said of former X Factor contestant Rylan: “He’s a failed pop star now leapfrogging into television over some really talented people. Can’t stand him. He’s everywhere. It’s too much.”

Another said: “Well I’ve not watched for some time, but if this is the calibre of most days it’s gone hugely downhill in the last five months. Rylan and Emma seem to be clinging on by their fingertips. Feel for them tbh.”

Rylan and Emma have been hosting This Morning all week. While Rylan returned to This Morning as part of their rotation of regular presenters last month, this is the first time The Voice host Emma has been on This Morning since 2018.

Among the other presenters since Holly and Phillip left have been Josie Gibson – who’s currently taking part in I’m A Celebrity – Craig Doyle, Rochelle Humes, Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley.

Read more: This Morning: Cat Deeley facing ’emotional tug-of-war’ as ITV wants new presenter ‘in place before the New Year’

Leave a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to let us know what you think of this story.