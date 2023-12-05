This Morning: Cat Deeley facing ’emotional tug-of-war’ as ITV wants new presenter ‘in place before the New Year’

Cat Deeley is the frontrunner to replace former This Morning co-host Holly Willoughby on the ITV daytime series, according to a report.

Presenter Cat, 47, was a hit with viewers in November as she anchored the show alongside Rylan and Craig Doyle.

Craig also hinted So You Think You Can Dance star Cat will return to the This Morning sofa one day.

However, amid such a positive reception for Cat’s showings, the mum-of-two is said to be “torn” over the changes the job could bring into her family’s life.

Cat Deeley is ‘top of the list’

According to Closer, an insider reckons ITV bosses are hoping for a decision sooner rather than later.

A source is reported as saying: “Cat is top of the list for producers to replace Holly, but they face a challenge in persuading her to take it.

Accepting the job would mean jumping back into the biggest job on daytime TV.

“Deciding is a really big emotional tug-of-war for Cat, because accepting the job would mean jumping back into the biggest job on daytime TV. As much as she enjoyed her stint on This Morning, she did love her quieter life in America – where she could live a little more under the radar with so many celebs around.”

Will Cat Deeley be This Morning host permanently?

Furthermore, ITV bosses are said to be hoping for a decision sooner rather than later.

The source is said to have added: “Cat is thinking it all over, but ITV want a decision ASAP. Ideally, they want someone in place before the New Year.”

ED! has approached representatives for Cat Deeley and This Morning for comment.

Life in LA

Cat relocated back to the UK in 2020 after living in Los Angeles.

She lives with her husband Patrick Kielty and their sons Milo, seven, and James, five, in Hampstead, north London.

Comedian Patrick is currently the host of The Late Late Show in Ireland, having bagged the job in September.

