This Morning: Cat Deeley ‘will be back’ following successful stint covering Holly Willoughby, Craig Doyle insists

TV favourite Cat Deeley has broken her silence on her future with ITV’s This Morning.

Cat made her debut on This Morning earlier this week as she hosted the show alongside Rylan Clark and the pair were an immediate hit with loyal viewers.

In fact, many fans called for them to be made permanent fixtures on the show.

But on Wednesday, when Cat was presenting alongside Craig Doyle, she dropped a subtle hint that, just like Arnie, she’d be back.

Did Craig just drop a huge Cat Deeley clue? (Credit: YouTube)

Craig Doyle shares cryptic Cat Deeley clue?

Cat said: “It’s kind of my last day today. You’re finishing me off, that’s it, I’m done. I’m going home and I’m taking my mugs with me!”

Ah, you’ll be back Deeley, you’ll be back!

Craig admitted that he too likes to liberate merch from This Morning‘s set after a busy day presenting. He joked: “I absolutely cleared the place out!”

Then he added a cryptic message that had many viewers wondering if it actually wasn’t Cat’s last day, after all.

Craig said: “Ah, you’ll be back Deeley, you’ll be back!”

Cat, who married comedian Patrick Kielty in 2012, replied: “Do you think?”

Cat made her This Morning debut with Rylan (Credit: YouTube)

Viewers praise Cat’s ‘warm’ style on screen

The presenter, 47, has been covering for Josie Gibson, who jetted off to Australia for I’m A Celebrity last week. This Morning has been without permanent presenters since Holly Willoughby made her shock exit in October.

And many viewers have loved Cat’s “friendly and kind” presenting style on ITV’s flagship daytime show.

So do Craig’s comments mean we might be seeing more of Cat on our TV screens? Watch this space!

