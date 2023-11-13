This Morning viewers praise Cat Deeley as she hosts alongside Rylan Clark: ‘You may have just done it!’

Rylan Clark and Cat Deeley made their presenting debut on This Morning today (November 13) and fans absolutely loved it.

Opening the show, Cat, 47, joked as she thanked ITV for allowing the “naughtiest” pair of presenters to be trusted to front the show on live TV.

She said to Rylan: “Can you believe they’ve let two of the naughtiest people on TV on live TV together?”

Rylan, meanwhile, welcomed Cat sweetly onto the show and said: “Babe, it is so lovely to see you.”

And he certainly wasn’t the only one who expressed his fondness for Cat, as fans labelled the pair as “brilliant”.

This Morning fans loved Cat Deeley and Rylan Clark together

Fans of the ITV daytime show, which has undergone a lot of change since Phillip Schofield’s departure in May, were quick to offer their feedback on the This Morning hashtag on Twitter.

One urged ITV: “Please get Cat and Rylan on permanently! Brilliant today! #ThisMorning,” as another agreed: “You may have just done it!! @catdeeley & @Rylan are perfect: Experience, class, intelligent and natural.”

“Cat is warm, open book, shares experiences, friendly and kind. Not aloof, cold or better than us attitude that I used to feel with Holly [Willoughby],” said a third.

“Absolutely love these two together! Cat has the bright personality of Holly but is more believable and less affected. Rylan has the cheekiness of Phil. Not at all keen on Dermot [O’Leary] and Alison [Hammond],” said a fourth fan.

A fifth chipped in and wrote: “Wow! What a great pairing! Absolutely a breath of fresh air @catdeeley is a delight! Great presenter and lovely lady, congrats and good luck.” “Definitely the right choice of presenter for this Morning that’s for sure welcome to This Morning beautiful Cat,” a sixth said.

ITV bosses wanted Cat as a ‘permanent replacement’

Cat stepped in today to help fill the void left by Josie Gibson while she takes part in this year’s I’m A Celebrity. Previously a source alleged to The Sun how Cat is a “seasoned pro” and ITV bosses have long wanted to sign her up to host the show.

“Cat is a seasoned pro and execs have been keen to get her in for a while. She takes live TV in her stride and his really witty and personable with guests,” they said.

Cat would be a safe captain to steady the ship. Rylan was a resounding success too so fans can expect to see a lot more of him in the future.

“She is comfortable interviewing both pop stars and politicians, so if it goes well she could be a much more permanent solution to Holly leaving. Cat would be a safe captain to steady the ship. Rylan was a resounding success too so fans can expect to see a lot more of him in the future,” the source concluded.

